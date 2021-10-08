Close

With the continuous COVID-19 vaccine jab rollouts across the country, a recent research and ongoing monitoring system being conducted by both federal and private insurance researchers in the US, funded and supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, show that no significant side effects were detected in over 6 million Americans from either the Moderna or Pfizer shots.

What are mRNA Vaccines?

According to the CDC, mRNA vaccines are a novel form of vaccine that aims to help safeguard against infectious diseases. Often, vaccines introduce weakened or inactive germs into the body to trigger an immune response. However, this is not the case for mRNA vaccines. Instead, these types of vaccines teach the cells in the body how to a specific protein that triggers the human immune response. This immune response then produces antibodies that protect the body from getting infected if and when the virus enters the body.

Researchers, for decades, have been studying and working with these types of vaccines. The interest in mRNA vaccines is partly because they can be developed in laboratories using readily available materials. Not only does this hasten the process and make vaccine development easier compared to traditional methods, but it also allows the process to be standardized.

In the past, mRNA vaccines have been studied for Zika, rabies, flu, and cytomegalovirus.

6 Million Americans Found No Serious Side Effects From mRNA COVID Vaccines

Every week since December 14, 2021, the team of researchers followed medical records of roughly 6 million Americans that have received mRNA covid vaccine jabs, tracking their health and well-being pre- and post-vaccination.

The team will continually monitor the selected vaccinated Americans over the next two years; however, the interim results should reassure the mass majority that the vaccines are indeed safe.

In a study published in the journal JAMA, titled "Surveillance for Adverse Events After COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination," the team analyzed medical charts of 6.2 million Americans with one dose of mRNA vaccine and 5.7 million people who have received two doses. Researchers found no statistical evidence connecting the mRNA COVIF jabs with any of the 23 serious outcomes.

The outcomes the team searched for included seizures, encephalitis, cardiovascular problems, Guillain-Barre syndrome, stroke, pulmonary embolism appendicitis, and more. Although the list isn't comprehensive, it was chosen in collaboration with CDC experts.

Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the CDC's Immunization Safety Office, says that the study results are a compelling example of how to scrutinize and seriously the department takes vaccine safety standards and how thorough and transparent they have been in their safety monitoring efforts, reports ScienceAlert.

To build even further trust on the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine jabs, the continuous safety study has directly addressed the emerging public concerts. Recent worries surrounding the vaccines and blood clots have prompted the team of researchers to analyze thromboembolic outcomes in the vaccines. Ultimately, researchers found no evidence linking these mRNA vaccines, such as Moderna and Pfizer, to the increased risks of blood clotting.

