Close

Onboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship, Sian Proctor, had the fun of her life as the pilot for the first all-tourist crew to circle the Earth.

While the views from the enormous glass cupola were spectacular, the three-day voyage around the Earth wasn't always without its bumps.

Proctor told National Geographic that the first day was difficult for her. She said that space sickness is a common ailment that affects many individuals.

What Is Space Sickness?

When the brain has difficulties with spatial direction, it suffers from space sickness, also known as space adaption syndrome. Weightlessness might take some time for the body to adjust. It affects around half of all astronauts during their first few days in space.

According to The Conversation, astronauts can become ill while traveling to space. The capacity to move about in the rocket increased the likelihood of experiencing space sickness. During their first few days aboard the space station, up to 50% of the astronauts experience space sickness.

ALSO READ: Astronauts Brains Could Be Affected By Travel to Mars; Can NASA Protect Them From Such Scenario?





The force that pulls people down to the ground is known as gravity. Space's low gravity allows humans to float around, which appears to be a lot of fun, but it can also contribute to space sickness.

Many astronauts experience nausea and confusion due to space sickness. Because it is an issue of the astronaut attempting to adjust to weightlessness in space, it more accurately depicts the situation. The exact reason for space sickness is yet unknown.

Proctor Felt Better on the Third Day

Thankfully, Proctor subsequently told National Geographic that she felt "better" the following day.

On the third day, she awoke. She was humming, according to Proctor, and everything went smoothly. She went on to say that she was OK. She couldn't believe they'd have to return home.

When asked if she would do a similar trek again, she replied per Business Insider that she would "go for longer."

"A five-day mission in the Dragon capsule with the cupola would be great," the mission pilot stated.

On September 16, the Inspiration4 mission launched, carrying four civilian passengers into orbit for three days aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

Astronauts Downplay Fan Issue

National Geographic also asked about the four-person crew's bathroom issues while in space. Proctor played down the situation.

She stated that they had been given a waste fan. "I think it was made into an event that was bigger than it actually was," she said per Futurism.

The cupola is a glass dome roof on the Crew Dragon spacecraft's nose that the astronauts used to look out of when they wanted to observe Earth from space. This was the greatest feature of our spaceflight; Proctor told National Geographic.

RELATED ARTICLE: SpaceX Inspiration4 Jared Isaacman Shares Amazing Photo of Earth from Space Through His iPhone

Check out more news and information on SpaceX in Science Times.