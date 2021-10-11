How to Invest in Sustainable Companies

Close

(Photo : Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay )

The importance of investing

The global and unprecedented conditions of 2020 were a shocking reminder of the need to always save money for a rainy day. To take it a step further and go beyond saving, investing also became something that people started showing a keen interest in, which is partially why there was a reported increase in the number of people exploring forex trading. Although the increase in online trading has been gaining momentum in recent years, it was accelerated last year because people spent most of their time at home and exploring ways of making money remotely. Investing provides an opportunity to not only diversify your portfolio and explore various interest-yielding opportunities, but it also presents a platform to ensure financial freedom for yourself and generational wealth. If looking ahead and exploring long-term investment, one might turn to stocks and consider investing in sustainable companies. In light of the environmentally friendly lifestyles that a lot of people are adopting, it is no surprise that sustainable companies may become quite lucrative and popular amongst investors in years to come. In the advent of technology and digital operations across the globe, the good thing is that just about anyone can do the necessary research on the proven methods of forex trading and stock trading before trying their luck on the financial markets.

Pursuing sustainable companies

That being said, people who opt to invest in sustainable companies generally focus on both the bottom line and the carbon footprint of said company. Sustainable companies consider three main factors, namely environment, social impact and governance.

Environment

As already alluded to, environmentally friendly companies are becoming more appealing because they use eco-safe methods and little or no hazardous chemicals and ingredients in their operations. Moreover, they are very mindful of the methods they use in producing renewable energy, often with a key focus on minimal wastage.

Social impact

While some companies may only prioritise profits, sustainable companies consider the overall impact on all stakeholders, including the society in which they operate. Therefore, the communities that house their operations are key stakeholders and issues such as gender equality, fair working conditions and corporate social responsibility and investment are at the core of sustainable companies.

Governance

To ensure adherence to the abovementioned, the company's leadership and management play key roles. As such, sustainable companies may be subjected to independent committees and constant auditing of operations to protect the interest of the stakeholders and ensure that management is not operating with the goal of their own gain.

It is therefore evident that companies that prioritise sustainability and respond to issues such as climate change and cleaner living will provide the best value for investors. Moreover, as some governments and authorities are actively working towards populating legislation and guidelines to encourage such operations amongst companies, this is definitely a viable option for investors. Much like with any other investment opportunity, one must not invest in just any sustainable company, but rather, one that promises growth and profitability, while complying with cleaner living and eco-friendly operations throughout. According to reports, some of the top-ranked green energy companies at the moment are Brookfield Renewable, Clearway Energy, First Solar, NextEra Energy and SolarEdge Technologies.