Scientists demonstrated in a new study for the first time that long-term nanosilver treatment can increase the danger of recurring infections.

A Nanowerk report specified that researchers at the University of Technology Sydney have discovered that the pathogens forming biofilms can develop to endure nanosilver treatment.

Essentially, nanosilver is a potent antibacterial used in medical devices like internal catheters and wound dressings, specifically for burn wounds, to combat or stop infections.

It is one of the most commercialized antibacterial nanoparticles. It has been integrated into consumer products, from personal care products, including toothpaste and soaps to refrigerators and washing machines—even children's items like socks, among others, to stop the smell.

Microbe 'Pseudomonas Aeruginosa'

Scientists at the iThree Institute of the UTS studied nanosilver adaption phenomena in the microbe Pseudomonas aeruginosa, in its biofilm growth form, and watched closely a novel.

In a similar report, Phys.org specified that researchers at UTS's iThree Institute studied nanosilver adaptation phenomena in the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, in its biofilm form of growth, and observed an innovative adaptation tool not observed in past planktonic growth research.

After prolonged treatment, nanosilver was able to destroy 99.99 percent of the bacterial population, with just 0.01 percent of cells surviving a longer period.

Such a tiny fraction of the so-called "persisters" resumed standard growth upon discontinuation of the nanoparticle therapy.

Developing Adaption Mechanisms to Nanoparticles

According to the study's lead author Dr. Cindy Gunawan, understanding how pathogens are developing adaptation mechanisms to nanoparticles is key in overcoming the phenomena, which includes biofilms as the major form of the pathogenic bacteria's growth.

She also said this is to shield the effectiveness of essential substitute antimicrobials such as nanosilver in this site of increasing resistance to antibiotics.

Dr. Riti Mann, the study's first author, said that the research findings would help develop strategies for the better management of the use of nanoparticles as antibacterial, specifically those that engage long-term exposure.

Based on the study, Evolution of biofilm-forming pathogenic bacteria in the presence of nanoparticles and antibiotic: adaptation phenomena and cross-resistance, published in the Journal of Nanobiotechnology, the study authors have recommended that monitoring patients not just during, but after prolonged use as well, of nanoparticle treatment for protection against recurring infections.

Effective Regulation of Nanoparticle Use Needed

Dr. Gunawan said the scientific evidence that microbes can adjust to nanoparticles means there is a need for effective regulation of the use of nanoparticles, with clear dangers versus assessment of benefits and clear antibacterial targets.

With quite a limited development of new efficient antibiotics over the last few decades, she added that there is a need to preserve the effectiveness of the substitute antimicrobial s to combat untreatable infections, "saving lives and billions of dollars in healthcare.

Lastly, the bacterium researchers used in the research, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, frequently attach themselves on the surfaces of a catheter, as well as to linings of wounds and lungs, growing biofilms which can be quite changed in terms of control or regulation.

Check out more news and information on Nanotechnology and Medicine & Health in Science Times.