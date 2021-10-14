Close

A notice from the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District said on Tuesday that mosquito species that potentially carry serious illnesses, including Zika virus and dengue fever, among others, have been discovered in south Sacramento.

The Sacramento Bee reported that according to the district officials, a single female Aedes aegypti mosquito had been caught in a trap close to the park, which is found close to the intersection of Elder Creek and Power Inn roads.

The manager for the Sacramento district, Gary Goodman, explained that finding these mosquitoes in a totally new area means they could establish themselves everywhere.

He added, they will continue their search to determine locations where the said mosquito species could be breeding.

Aedes Aegypti

The discovery provoked Goodman to set out more traps in the area, as stated in the notice of the control district, and more of the mosquitoes were discovered.

Different from most other species of mosquitoes, the Aedes aegypti is specifically aggressive during the daytime. According to district officials, they will continue setting additional traps in other sites to identify the extent of the infestation, and they will have field technicians deployed to carry out inspections in every house, educating residents about the manner of eliminating probable breeding sites.

Essentially, according to officials, this species does not need much water to replicate because they are laying their eggs just on top of the water.

They can multiply in containers as tiny as flower pots, pet dishes, tin cans, birdbaths, tires, and even bottle caps. Goodman also said mosquito control is a collaborative initiative.

Illnesses the Mosquito Carries

The official also explained they need support from all residents to drain all sources of stagnant water and guarantee they are not breeding mosquitoes around their homes.

More so, Aedes aegypti, as described in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site, can carry not just Zika virus and dengue for illnesses but chikungunya and yellow fever too.

For instance, pregnant women get infected with Zika, their fetuses are likely to develop a birth defect identified as microcephaly or a small head, and there is a risk of miscarriage or premature birth.

Not all people who are infected with the Zika virus will experience symptoms, and the illness can stay active in semen long after males have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, both chikungunya and dengue fever are quite severe illnesses. While the first mentioned disease is not deadly, it can cause extremely very severe joint and bone pain that can last from months to years.

How Mosquitoes Spread Viruses

A BY JU'S site report said that mosquitoes substantially help in spreading viruses and, or microorganisms to others. Essentially, mosquitoes do not carry viruses and only get them from other individuals infected by a virus.

They are able to pick up viruses by biting infected humans. And when they bite again, they can transfer the virus to the next person. This is how the said insects are spreading viruses or microorganisms.

Several steps are recommended to destruct mosquitoes at various stages. In connection to this, breeding places of mosquitoes need to be totally destroyed. Appropriate measures need to be taken for the filling up of puddles and small ponds.

Related report about the mosquito-borne Zika virus is shown on the United Nations' YouTube video below:

