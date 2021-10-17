Close

Are you bored on a Saturday or Sunday evening? You may join International Observe The Moon Night tonight.

NASA said the celebration takes place yearly in September or October. This year's date is October 16. On this day, moon fans from all around the globe may gather to gaze and wonder at our planet's sole satellite.

According to the agency, this event is usually observed when the moon is in the first quarter phase. It allows for a great sight of the moon, particularly coupled with the light that separates day and night called terminator. Because the shadows might "enhance the moon's cratered surface," this is the case.

For example, NASA suggests the most basic approach for people to view the moon during the event. How? Sky gazers should go out of their homes on Saturday evening and look up at the moon. It is pretty simple to detect even with the naked eye because it is the brightest object in the evening sky.

Other enthusiasts with the appropriate equipment can see the moon via a telescope or binoculars to better picture the celestial body. Some may even join together with other moon enthusiasts and participate in virtual or in-person gatherings, as well as moon-related activities like producing moon-inspired art or shooting beautiful moon photographs. NASA has even offered instructions on how to photograph the moon using various equipment.

International Observe The Moon Night: Rare Types of Moon, Meaning

Some people might find it more challenging to comprehend what to look for and what the various moons indicate.

In commemoration of the International Observe The Moon Night, Newsweek shared some unusual moons to look out for in the next months and years.

Blue Moon

You've probably heard the expression "once in a blue moon," but it's not as uncommon as you may assume.

A blue moon isn't actually blue; its name relates to its appearance. A blue moon is the third out of four full moon in an astronomical season.

In August 2023, there will be another blue moon.

Harvest Moon

The full moon closest to the fall equinox is known as the "harvest moon," because the angle of the moon's orbit relative to the Earth's horizon is at its lowest, enabling the full moon to rise above the horizon considerably sooner than normal.

This implies that the moon rises at almost the same time each night, providing brilliant moonlight for several nights in a row.

The harvest moon encourages spiritual development.

Lunar Eclipse

On November 19, the next lunar eclipse will be visible from portions of Asia, Australia, North America, northern and eastern Europe, and much of South America.

The moon's face will become red as it passes into the Earth's shadow, also known as a blood moon.

Even though the next lunar eclipse will only be partial, the lunar face will turn a vibrant crimson color.

Previous generations fear lunar eclipses. But now, they are seen as a sign of endings, encouraging people to embrace change and let go of attachments that no longer benefit people.

Micromoon

When a full moon appears at apogee, the furthest point in the moon's orbit from Earth, it is known as a micromoon.

A micromoon seems 14 percent smaller than a supermoon due to its distance. The lighted area appears 30 percent smaller, making it appear less brilliant.

Tides are known to be affected by micromoons.

Pink Moon

The full moon in April is known as the "pink moon," and it is named after wild ground phlox, a flower that blooms in early spring and may be found across the United States and Canada. It doesn't appear to be pink.

The pink moon is thought to represent hope and the realization of dreams.

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse

The last "ring of fire" solar eclipse, involving both the moon and the sun, occurred in June 2021.

When the moon is too far away from Earth in its elliptical orbit to fully block up the sun as it does during a total solar eclipse, it instead exposes the sun's outer ring.

On December 4, a total solar eclipse will occur, although it will only be visible from Antarctica and a portion of South Africa and the South Atlantic.

Strawberry Moon

Strawberry moon usually happens during June.

Because of its lower location in the sky than normal, it frequently has a rose or crimson color rather than a strawberry red.

This is due to the moon's location, which allows it to shine through the atmosphere more than at other times of the year.

Native Americans are said to have called it after the strawberry since its emergence coincided with the strawberry harvest.

The full moon in June is considered to represent good luck, optimism, and kindness.

Super Flower Blood Moon

The last super flower blood moon occurred in May of this year, and it was a supermoon coupled with a complete lunar eclipse.

The name "blood moon" alludes to the moon's face turning red as it passes into the Earth's shadow, while "flower moon" refers to the timing and "super" refers to the moon's appearance.

This moon is typically associated with rebirth and growth, and some people believe that a blood moon is a beautiful time to ponder.

On October 8, 2033, the next super flower blood moon will happen.

Supermoon

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the closest point in the moon's orbit to Earth. Some people believe they induce emotional outbursts.

A supermoon can look 30 percent brighter and up to 14 percent bigger than a regular full moon due to its proximity to Earth.

On June 14, 2022, the next supermoon is predicted.

