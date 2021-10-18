Close

A new study recently showed huge potential for solar cells, specifically the so-called "all-inorganic perovskite solar cells" that will improve their efficiencies.

A SciTech Daily report specified that hybrid organic-inorganic perovskites have already shown high photovoltaic efficacies of more than 25 percent.

The predominant wisdom in the field is that the carbon- and hydrogen-containing or organic molecules in the material are critical to achieving such an impressive performance as they are perceived to suppress defect-assisted carrier recombination.

A new study in the UC Santa Barbara materials department has presented that such an assumption is not correct but that all-inorganic materials have the potential for outperforming hybrid perovskites.

Inorganic and Hybrid Perovskites Compared

Findings of the study were published in the Cells Reports Physical Science journal. According to the lead researcher on the study, Xie Zhang, they carried out extensive simulations of the recombination mechanisms to compare the materials.

The study lead explained that when light shines on a solar-cell material, specifically, the photo-generated carriers produce a current; recombination at defects destroys some of those carriers and hence lessens the efficacy. Therefore, defects function as efficiency killers.

For the comparison of inorganic and hybrid perovskites, the study investigators examined two prototype materials. Both materials have iodine atoms and lead, although, in one material, the crystal structure is completed through the inorganic element cesium, whereas in the other, there is the presence of the organic methylammonium molecule.

Computation of Recombination Rates

Sorting these processes out experimentally is remarkably difficult. However, state-of-the-art quantum-mechanical computations can precisely predict the recombination rates due to a new methodology developed in the UCSB materials, Chris Van de Walle's group, who gave credit to a senior graduate student in the group, Mark Turiansky, with assisting in writing the code to compute the recombination rates.

He explained, explained, their methods are pretty powerful for determining which defects lead to carrier loss. He added it is exciting to see the method applied to one of the crucial issues, identified as "efficient generation of renewable energy."

Running simulations exhibited that defects typical to both materials give rise to akin and relatively benign recombination levels.

Organic Molecules in the 'Hybrid Perovskite'

Nonetheless, the organic molecules in the hybrid perovskite, as specified in the study, can break up, specifically when a lack of hydrogen atoms takes place, the resulting vacancy intensely lessens efficacy.

Therefore, the molecule's presence is a detriment, instead of an asset, to the material's overall efficiency.

It now brings the question of why has such an occurrence not been experimentally noticed? Primarily because it is more difficult to grow high-quality layers of the all-organic materials.

They are inclined to adopt other crystal constructions, and endorsing the desired structure's formation needs greater experimental initiative.

A recent study has found that achieving the preferred structure is certainly feasible. Still, such a difficulty explains the reason all-inorganic perovskites, as described in the Perovskite-info site, have not been given as much attention until the present.

