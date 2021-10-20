Close

Having bountiful, healthy hair is still possible after hair loss, according to a study. A good diet plan can always help the maintenance of hair as much as it does to other aspects of our bodies. Strict selections of foods that are rich in vitamins and other minerals are also essential to produce the best hair strands people are longing for.

Alongside a healthy diet regimen, the research suggests that there are other methods people can do to prevent hair loss, protecting their most vulnerable assets in a natural approach. The approach could also be effective in achieving hair quality and quantity during autumn.

Pattern Balding: Androgenetic Alopecia

Pusan National University's School of Medicine experts conducted a study that identified an oil that could help regain generous hair. This oil was extracted from a specific seed and was tested with the help of 76 participants. The subjects were diagnosed with androgenetic alopecia.

Androgenetic alopecia is a common type of hair loss and is usually observed in men. It incurs the standard pattern of balding for both men and women, and manifests on the crown area, which is similar to the greater population that experiences it. According to Express UK, the severity of the pattern of baldness varies from each person, but the usual intensity occurs when people reach older age. The spectrum that the androgenetic alopecia is measured varies, too, depending on factors that make up the condition.

Half of the participants for the study were given 400 milligrams of the oil that was extracted from pumpkin seeds prior to the examination. The supplement was required to be taken by the group on a daily basis. The remaining group was also given a supplement, but it only serves as a placebo and does not have any capabilities to resolve the hair loss issue. Both groups are observed over the course of 6 months.

Pumpkin Seed Oil as Potential Solution to Hair Loss

The examination included one of the researchers to examine images taken from random scalp hairs of the participants. The selected investigator did not know which participants received the pumpkin seed oil and placebo to prevent biased analysis. Moreover, the participants were interviewed based on their experience with the supplement provided. Their scalp hair's thickness was measured along with the volume of hair that grew throughout the 6-month supplementation.

The results showed that the group who u pumpkin seed oils unknowingly had greater results compared to the group that took the placebo. It was revealed that 40 percent of the hair count increased in the oil seed group, while the placebo group had only 10 percent more volume in their collective scalp hair. The conclusive evidence suggests that pumpkin seed oils have the potentials to bring back the thickness of hair volume and naturally evade hair loss.

Pumpkin seed oils are available in oil gel capsules. Taking the oral supplement daily could increase the chances of maintaining and growing hair back into the scalp, especially during autumn. The study was published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, titled "Effect of Pumpkin Seed Oil on Hair Growth in Men with Androgenetic Alopecia: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial."

