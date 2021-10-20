Eczema Treatment: Scientists Identified Three Plant Derivatives to Soothe Dry, Cracked, Sore Skin

Close

Eczema usually leads to dry, cracked, sore skin that causes some areas of a person's skin to flare up and turn red. People with eczema typically rely on emollients to moisture their asking to soother eczema symptoms.

But there are natural alternatives to relieve dry, cracked, and sore skin. Scientists at the biochemistry department of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda put up a systematic review, titled "Evaluation of Biological Properties and Clinical Effectiveness of Aloe Vera: A Systematic Review" published in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, to delve into the details of using these natural alternatives.

Plant Derivatives to Ease Eczema Symptoms

According to Express, the review pointed out three plant derivatives that can ease the symptoms of eczema. These are aloe vera, coconut oil, and tea tree oil.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is derived from the aloe plant. It contains antibacterial, antimicrobial, and wound healing properties. More so, the review suggests that it can boost the immune system.

Researchers wrote that aloe vera is well known for its medicinal properties. Studies have shown that aloe vera contains over 200 different biologically active substances.

Coconut Oil

The second plant derivative that the review listed is the coconut oil from palm trees. According to health site Medical News Today, coconut oil has fatty acids that moisturize the skin that can help people with dry skin and eczema. It has properties that can combat inflammation and thereby improve the skin barrier.

A study, titled "The Effect of Topical Virgin Coconut Oil on Scorad Index, Transepidermal Water Loss, and Skin Capacitance in Mild to Moderate Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Clinical Trial" published in the International Journal of Dermatology, showed that patients who used coconut oil on their skin fared better than those who used mineral oil.

Tea Tree Oil

The last plant derivative in the review is the tea tree oil derived from the Melaleuca alternifolia tree. this also contains anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, wound-healing properties.

Tea tree oil relieves dryness and itchiness in the skin to prevent infections. Experts advise people in using any essential oil, such as tea tree oil, to dilute it with a carrier oil like olive oil before using.

Top Eczema Triggers

According to WebMD, these are the top triggers of eczema:

Some chemicals, including air fresheners, perfume, and scented candles. Expert advises to wear gloves when cleaning and stay away from smoke.

Hot water can also trigger eczema. It is best to use lukewarm or cool water so the skin stays calm after handwashing or showering.

People with eczema should also look out for the sun and sweat. So, always wear sunscreen when outside and seek out shade to stay cool.

Some types of clothes could also trigger eczema symptoms. It's better to wear loose, breathable cotton clothes instead of wool, mohair, polyester, nylon, and rayon clothes because they can be prickly and make the person sweaty.

Only wash the body and clothes with detergent and soap that are gentle to the skin and clothes. For babies, use laundry detergent made for them or for sensitive skin. Only use the suggested amount and rinse them twice. Fabric softeners and scented dryer sheets are also not advisable.

