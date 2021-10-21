Close

If you have been struggling with your weight loss regimen for years already, you might want to make some alterations to your program.

In an Express report, Intermittent fasting (IF) is a popular approach to weight loss, with several popular celebrities endorsing it. There are many intermittent fasting healthy diet plans, including 5:2, also known as The Fast Diet. With intermittent fasting, one has to eat between specific time slots to boot weight loss.

For starters, fasting means not eating any food for a specific period of time. Intermittent fasting provides an easier method for one to restrict his calorie intake.

2 Main Approaches for Effective Fasting

According to Dr. Michael Mosley, there are two main methods to make IF work and incorporate them at The Fast 800, "which can be applied together" depending on a person's lifestyle.

He said these approaches are the "5:2 approach" where you restrict your intake of calories to 800 calories for two days each week, and eat a healthy diet for the rest of the week. Then, there's the TRE or Time Restricted Eating, as explained in Healthline, which encourages an individual to extend his normal nighttime "fasting" by eating early dinner or skipping breakfast to reduce his eating period into "an eight, 10 or 12-hour window."

Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet

Dr. Mosley also said that your choice of food is the key to weight loss. Whether you incorporate intermittent fasting or not, a low-carb Mediterranean Diet has an extraordinary power not just to restore the ability of the body to reach its ideal weight and remain there, but to reduce the risk of severe illness too.

Dr. Mosley said weight loss is all about consuming more of the right foods and he suggested a Mediterranean Diet because it has a balance of protein, fiber and healthy fats.

Eggs as Starters

For effective weight loss, Dr. Mosely recommended to "start the day with eggs." One can have it in any form, be it boiled, scrambled, poached or omelet. They will all keep one feeling fuller for a longer time than eating toast or cereal for breakfast.

The expert added that eating yoghurt, the full-fat yoghurt, is also good. He specifically recommended a plain Greek-style yoghurt for weight loss. One can add berries such as strawberries, blueberries or blackberries to add flavor.

