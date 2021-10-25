Close

Vitamin B12 is critical for general health, but many individuals may not be getting enough of it in their diet. Would they be able to identify the following signs and symptoms of a deficiency? How can they also add more nutrients to their body?

Importance of Vitamin B12

Harvard Medical School said a person's body needs Vitamin B12 to make red blood cells, neurons, DNA, and other bodily activities. The recommended daily intake for an adult is 2.4 micrograms. B12, like most vitamins, is not produced by the body. A person must instead obtain it from food or supplementation.

And therein lays the issue — some people don't get enough vitamin B12, while others can't absorb enough no matter how much they take in. As a result, vitamin B12 insufficiency is widespread, particularly among the elderly.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Symptoms

Vitamin B12 deficiency can take a long time to manifest, with symptoms that start gradually and worsen with time. It can also manifest itself fast. Given the wide range of symptoms that a vitamin B12 shortage can induce, it's easy to miss it or mistake it for something else. Express.co.uk laid down symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency. These include the following:

1. Bad dental hygiene

Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause mouth ulcers and bleeding gums on a regular basis.

Gum bleeding is an indication of serious gum disease, so consult your dentist to rule out any dental reasons before assuming you have a B12 deficit.

Glossitis, a disorder in which your tongue gets inflamed, is another possibility.

Glossitis can cause discomfort in the tongue and possibly alter the way you speak.

2. Looking pale or jaundiced

Because a person needs Vitamin B12 to produce red blood cells, not receiving enough of it might make you seem tired.

Also, the skin or eyes may become yellow.

3. Feeling tired all the time

Vitamin B12 keeps things running smoothly and offers a person the energy you need to go through the day by assisting your red blood cells in transporting oxygen to where it is required.

The most prevalent sign of B12 insufficiency is fatigue.

4. Feeling outbalanced

Vitamin B12 deficiency can disrupt a person's balance and coordination, making you more prone to fall over due to its harm to your neurological system.

5. Feeling a lot of pins and needles

Pins and needles are a typical symptom of nerve injury, but when people have this near-constant feeling, it is a marker of nerve damage.

One of the most significant effects of B12 insufficiency is nerve injury.

This is because vitamin B12 aids in the production of myelin, a fatty coating that protects your nerves.

ALSO READ: Around 76% of Adults Deficient in Selenium Often Associated With Dementia; Can It Slow Cognitive Decline?

Vitamin B12-rich food

Because a person can predominantly obtain vitamin B12 from supplements or animal-based food, you are unlikely to suffer from a deficit if a person consumes a diversified diet that includes meat and dairy. Here's a diverse selection of vitamin B12-rich food, according to NDTV.

1. Chicken

Among animal-based meals, chicken is an excellent source of vitamin B12. Another way to guarantee that your body is not nutritionally deficient is to include chicken in your diet, which is also a source of lean protein.

2. Fish

Fish have a lot of B12, which is why it's so good for you. There's tuna, salmon, sardines, trout, and a range of other seafood to choose from. Salmon provides a lot of protein, with about 40 gms in a half fillet. Around 554 percent of Vitamin B12 is found in a cup or 150 grams of drained sardines.

3. Eggs

Including eggs in your diet can help you get your daily dosage of vitamin B12. A constant amount of vitamin B12 can be obtained by eating hard-boiled eggs for breakfast or salads for lunch and supper. Soups and stir-fries can also benefit from the addition of eggs to improve their nutritious value.

4. Cheese

Some of the greatest sources of vitamin B12 include cheeses or cottage cheese (paneer). It may be a useful source of this vitamin for vegetarians. These meals are not only readily available, but a person can also consume them at any time of day in several ways.

5. Buttermilk

Dairy products are high in vitamin B12. Buttermilk is easy to digest and packed with health benefits, including digestive aid. Buttermilk can be produced at home or bought in a store and eaten right away.

RELATED ARTICLE: Mental Disorder, Behavior: How Are They Affected By Increased Dopamine Release in the Brain?

Check out more news and information on Medicine and Health in Science Times.