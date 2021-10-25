Close

Antibiotics are known for treating certain bacterial infections like urinary tract infections, strep throat, and E. coli, but now, they provide more benefits than that.

A CBS Miami report specified that now, the most recent study has led the American College of Surgeons to claim that antibiotics can be a "first-line treatment" for many patients with appendicitis.

Essentially, appendectomy for appendicitis is the most typical emergency surgical procedure carried out in the United States.

To date, there is growing evidence some patients can prevent or delay removal of the appendix and be given treatment, using antibiotics instead.

Treatment Choice

As indicated in the study, Heather VanDusen reported to the emergency room five years ago at the University of Washington Medical Center.

There, he said, he was indeed in terrible pain, more pain compared to what he had ever really gone through with stomach issues in the past. He added so much so that "he wanted to vomit."

VanDusen was diagnosed with appendicitis, which needed urgent surgery to remove the infected or inflamed appendix.

According to associate professor of surgery at UW Medicine Dr. Giana Davidson, if one has appendicitis and reports to the emergency department, he is given a treatment choice between surgery or antibiotics. He is also a co-author on the most extensive ever randomized clinical trial, also called Comparison of Outcomes of antibiotic Drugs and Appendectomy or CODA of treatment for appendicitis.

Antibiotics Over Surgery

During the clinical trial, more than 1,500 patients were given either antibiotics or appendectomy. During the first three months, almost seven in 10 patients in the antibiotic cohort avoided surgery.

Four years out, merely below 50 percent of patients falling under the antibiotic group had surgery. The study authors have developed an online tool to aid patients and surgeons, explaining the advantages and disadvantages of each method based on the present data.

Davidson explained they are hoping that helps enable people to discuss with their surgeons about their options for the treatment that's making the most sense of them at present.

For her case, VanDusen opted for antibiotics, as described in MedlinePlus, instead of an appendectomy. He said the option did not make her feel the greatest. She was true, tired, adding, she experienced a weird metallic taste.

However, after she finished the course of antibiotics, her life returned to normal. She has never encountered another episode.

Help with Decision-Making

According to a PR Newswire report, to help patients decide about their treatment for appendicitis, investigators at CODA created a web-based online decision-making tool that can be accessed via the website http://www.appyornot.org/.

The decision assistance comprises a video in English and Spanish languages. It also provides information on the risks of treatment, as well as its benefit.

It asks users questions about personal preferences, resources, and priorities to help them opt for a particular treatment according to their situation.

Referring to the assistance with decision-making, Davidson said they hope that a standardized tool that can easily be disseminated through health systems can help people get information effectively about their diagnosis and clinical trial, not to mention help facilitate treatment discussions between surgeons and their patients.

Investigating Potential Use for Pediatric Health

VanDusen was able to avoid surgery and is thankful she could make an informed decision concerning her health. She avoided surgery and is grateful she was able to make an informed decision about her health.

The UW's clinical trial did not involve children, although the researchers said studies are investigating whether antibiotics could be effective in pediatric patients.

Related information about antibiotics as treatment for appendicitis is shown on JAMA Network's YouTube video below:

