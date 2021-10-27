Close

It's common knowledge that breakfast is the most essential meal of the day. But what one eats and drinks for the first meal of the day play a huge impact on his general health.

Some of the best breakfast foods for weight loss one can find include avocado, eggs and toast, berries-filled oatmeal and nut butter, or nutritionally loaded smoothies.

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, author of The First Time Mom's Pregnancy Cookbook and Fueling Male Fertility, said there are lots of weight loss beverages one can enjoy alongside a healthy breakfast meal. Manaker is also a member of the Eat This, Not That! Medical Express Board.

3 Best Choices

According to iFocus Health, one of the best treats one can give himself to stay healthy is a glass or cup of healthy breakfast drinks consumed regularly every day.

These drinks are rich in vitamins and minerals, and when they are added to good breakfast meals, they can provide stamina, clarity, and clarity the whole day.

More importantly, these healthy breakfast beverages can help with weight loss and get control of health conditions, as well.

Believably, everyone needs food in the morning, not to mention a good drink. It's quite difficult to get great quantities of protein into a glass of healthy smoothie. Aside from the aforementioned, here are three other healthy drinks as best choices for breakfast:

1. Coffee

The great news is that one gets to keep coffee on his list of best beverages to have for the morning meal, as long as he is careful with what's added to his favorite "cup of joe."

Manaker said coffee has caffeine content, a stimulant that can support the breakdown of fats. So as long this caffeinated drink is not loaded with sugar and cream, as well as other ingredients that can load calories. Undoubtedly, coffee can be an ideal weight loss-supporting beverage, too.

2. Green Tea

Green tea is considered a miracle drink, as well. It does not only prevent one from developing diabetes, as specified in the Healthline report, but also enhances heart and brain health. Not to mention, it lessens the risk of certain cancers and like coffee, it also helps with both weight loss and weight control.

Manaker explained, this tea drink naturally contains EGCG. It is a compound that may help with fat burning. It also helps block the formation of new fat cells, making it a perfect weight loss breakfast beverage.

For other green tea concoctions, some experts' recommendation for the best type of green tea is a cup of "matcha green tea" to be drunk along with a healthy weight loss breakfast meal, as also recommended by Eat This, Not That!

3. All-Natural Orange Juice

All-natural or 100 percent orange juice supports weight loss since it doesn't have any added sugars and it comes with a lot of essential vitamins.

More so, data shows that adults consuming all-natural orange juice have substantially lower body mass index and body fat than those who are not drinking the said fruit juice.Aside from that, orange juice has been known to help lower blood pressure and cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and enhance the immune system.

