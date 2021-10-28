Close

NASA adapted a new level of mixed reality technology that will be usable for the future of the space agency's upgrades and installation process for one of the International Space Station's specialized facilities called the Cold Atom Lab.

Cold Atom Lab Maintenance Through Mixed Reality

The Cold Atom Lab is the first physics laboratory that was bound to space for conducting orbital examinations and testings. Although it has a minimal size that is comparable to a mini-fridge, the laboratory could handle scientific investigations that include any atom-related studies. Among the features that the Cold Atom Lab can do is cooling down an atom to the coldest temperature that any atom could attain, also known as absolute zero. The product, called the ultracold atoms, are among the determined stepping stone of modern-day physics to the unexplored quantum realm. The study of the quantum realm is essential to exceeding our knowledge of the technologies at hand.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch attempted to equip the laboratory with an upgraded version of one of its components during her stay at the ISS nack in 2020. The upgrade required the support of ground-based experts for the precise placement of the hardware. This project was made possible through the help of NASA's 'mixed reality' technology, which allows the maintenance and construction of the space station's facilities without transporting a whole laboratory back to Earth's facilities.

The Cold Atom Lab is expected to have more improvements in the future. With that said, the space agency tried to come up with the most efficient and reliable solution for any upcoming assignment that requires complex physical intervention. Just this summer, the experts produced a new approach that would assist future activities in the laboratory. The development included a Microsoft HoloLens that allows its users to tap an augmented reality. The device was then tested by NASA astronaut Megan McArthur as they place a piece of equipment in the Cold Atom Lab. McArthur's main goal is to enable the facility to produce an ultracold potassium atom as an addition to the initial atom utility that started in the laboratory back in 2018.

ALSO READ: Japan Develops 'Thinking Robot' Through Physical Reservoir Computing; Learns and Moves by Artificial Neurons





The Future of ISS Upgrades

The HoloLens could provide its user mixed-reality settings upon wearing. In addition to the virtual optics, the headset is specialized with a transparent lens that allows the wearer to see the blended artificial visualization and the real-world environment. During the summer installation, McArthur was able to process the hardware placement easily with the device. The project was also viewed by other experts from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, located in Southern California, through a small capture device equipped with the HoloLens.

Through the mixed reality technology, McArthur was able to see the annotations embedded into the virtual graphics. The process was made easy through the help of virtual arrows and texts, similar to the complexities of first-person games. For now, the mixed reality was utilized to a convenient connection between the astronaut at the field and the ground-based experts. Future developments will be made for the astronauts to perform the tasks alone.

RELATED ARTICLE: Your Glossary of Gaming PC Terms

Check out more news and information on Technology and Innovation in Science Times.