Many cosmic bodies lurk just outside our galaxy's backyard. Throughout the history of astronomical studies, some structures that have the capacity to destroy and even engulf other worldly entities and make them vanish without a trace. Among the famous ones are dark matter, a large whirling void that could swallow everything that stands in its way. Another scary embodiment is the mysterious dark matter, which has the ability to travel between galaxies in silence and undetected.

However, it is still creepier to imagine the circumstance if our planet is full of horrifying structures that would certainly lead us to agony. The good thing is that there are many example of bodies scattered outside the border of our galaxy, known as exoplanets, which presents the indescribable phenomena that would make people they never existed if it ever occurred on Earth. NASA exhibited some of the scariest planets that lie on the black void of the lonely space, and out of 7,875 candidates and 4,551 confirmed discoveries, 5 are picked to showcase the unearthly horrors that truly exist.

1. LHS 3844B — A Living Copy Of Hell

LHS 3844B is considered to be a living copy of hell itself, as countless volcanic activities happen on its surface, but only during nighttime. The exoplanet is fond of spewing nightmarish lava whenever it faces away from its center sun. LHS 3844B is located just 49 lightyears away from Earth, with a temperature of 1,410 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and 418 degrees Fahrenheit at night.

2. 55 CANCRI E — Too Hot to Handle

Diamonds may be the most precious stone here on Earth, but living on a planet that only offers the specified mineral could be terrifying. 55 CANCRI E offers a bling-driven nightmare, in which all you can see are diamonds made from pure carbon composition. The exoplanet's surface is too hot that even its atmospheric chemicals silicate on their own.

3. GJ 1214B — Killer Steam Can Cook People Alive

The exoplanet has similarities to our planet and is even considered by astronomical studies as a Super-Earth. GJ 1214B is charted just 40 lightyears away from our Earth, and was found to have more water bodies than us. However, the liquid that covers the entire orb is not safe as Earth's oceans due to the temperature of the exoplanet's own surface, measuring up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. This makes the water too hot to cook people alive, and the boil could even be processed faster due to the covering steam of helium and hydrogen just above the waters.

4. WASP-76B — Ultra-Hot, Permanently Dark With Molten Iron Rains

The exoplanet experiences an intense temperature on a daily basis, which surges to a maximum of 4,352 degrees Fahrenheit. WASP-76B lies just beyond the outskirts of our galaxy, with a distance of just 640 light-years away from our planet. Although WASP-76B is covered in scorching heat, half of it is perpetually dark due to its tidal lock from its central star. The burning planet is almost as large as the solar system's titan Jupiter and could turn its own blazing feature into rain during nighttime.

5. PSO J318.5-22 — Perpetual Blackout Forever

Known as a rogue planet, the PSO J318.5-22 does not orbit any center sun and just hovers throughout the vast space without any factors supporting it. Once a rogue planet is completely formed, it will experience a perpetual blackout for the rest of its lifetime.

