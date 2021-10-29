Close

The most significant feature for November is shooting stars, but there will also be a partial lunar eclipse next month. Uranus will be on his brightest moment, too! Make a note of these cosmic happenings on your calendar!

Supermoon, Full Moon

According to NASA, astrologer Richard Nolle invented the word "supermoon" in 1979. This phenomenon refers to either a full moon or a new moon when our satellite is closest to the planet. On Nov. 4, at 5.15 p.m. EDT, there will be a new moon, which some consider a supermoon.

Although full moons receive more attention, new moons provide fantastic sky gazing opportunities since the moon is not visible from Earth. As a result, its light will not hinder views of the night sky.

Uranus in Opposition

NASA said the planet Uranus will also be in opposition on Nov. 4. The plant will be "at its closest and brightest. Although it is still not considered a visible planet, it will be bright enough for sky observers with strong eyesight to view it under perfect conditions during the opposition.

Astronomers might aim their binoculars or telescopes to the sky and potentially catch a glimpse of the planet without the moon's light impeding their vision.

Northern, Southern Taurids

According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), the Southern Taurids will be active for more than two months, from Sept. 28 to Dec. 2, with a peak on November 4-5 night. This implies the meteor shower will occur on an evening when the moon is 0% full, offering skywatchers a great chance to see it. The Taurids are claimed to be "rich in fireballs," despite the fact that they "seldom" emit more than five meteors per hour even at their peak.

It will be the Northern Taurids' chance to shine on November 11-12. However, because of the moon's 55 percent fullness, there may be some blocking. The simultaneous activity of the Southern and Northern Taurids in October and November might result in an upsurge in fireball activity.

Leonid Meteor Shower

Another meteor shower, the Leonids, will peak just a few days later, on November 17-18. Despite the fact that the moon will be almost full on the evening of the peak, skywatchers may expect to observe 15 meteor shower members each hour from now until 2030. The AMS also observed that these are frequently brilliant meteors with a "high percentage of persistent trains," so skywatchers may still be in for a treat.

Partial Lunar Eclipse

On Nov. 19, there will be a partial lunar eclipse, giving skygazers still another cause to glance up. North and South America, Australia, as well as areas of Europe and Asia, will be able to view the event, which will see nearly the whole moon in its umbra, according to Time and Date.

This will also be a "micro full moon" because it falls on a full moon. Because it occurs around the time of year when beavers build dams, it is also known as the Beaver Moon.

