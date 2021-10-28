Close

Sky gazers are in luck this Halloween season because the planet Venus receives a little additional sparkle as it moves farther away from the Sun tonight.

On October 29, the brightest planet in the night sky will be at its maximum eastern elongation. Low on the horizon, Venus will twinkle like a dazzling star in the night sky.

Venus Elongation Explained

Since late May, Venus has been burning bright as an 'evening star.' Unfortunately, Astronomy Now said the Solar System's brightest planet has put up a generally underwhelming performance. Because Venus has steadfastly gripped the sunset horizon, we haven't been able to enjoy the incredible sight of Venus gleaming against the backdrop of a darker sky, a position that has also limited our possibilities to view it at all.

Forbes said tonight is Venus' turn to turn brightly as viewed from Earth, as it seems to approach 47º from the Sun. Right after sunset, and for about an hour later, you'll be able to see it blazing brightly in the southern night sky.

Today is also the day that Venus achieves its dichotomy, or half-lit phase, which should make it appear spectacular via a tiny telescope. Venus and Mercury, as inner planets, never seem "full."

Venus is at the east of the sun, showing in the western sky after sunset, according to When The Curves Line Up. The full name of this phenomenon is maximum elongation east. It's a word that can be a little perplexing. Perhaps the evening's biggest elongation is a better term.

Spring vs. Fall Elongation: What's The Difference

According to EarthSky, Venus (or Mercury) elongations in the spring are always the finest. Venus is always above the sunset at these times. Autumn elongations aren't quite as spectacular since Venus's distance from the sun is largely sideways, parallel to the horizon. Why is there a distinction?

The ecliptic's angle dictates how high or low Venus will be after sunset. In the fall, the angle is low to the horizon, whereas, in the spring, it is steep. The ecliptic is the path taken by the sun, moon, and planets. As a result, when the planet reaches its greatest eastern elongation in spring, it appears higher above the horizon and is visible for longer in a dark sky. When the planet reaches its greatest eastern elongation in the fall, it is closer to the horizon and visible in the dark sky for a shorter period of time. That is what is happening for us in the Northern Hemisphere at its maximum elongation in October 2021.

For maximum western elongations, or when an inner planet is furthest from the sun in the morning, the opposite is true. The ecliptic creates the steepest angle to the horizon for a morning elongation of Venus during the fall equinox, and its shallowest angle to the horizon at the spring equinox.

Venus will seem higher above the horizon as the angle of the ecliptic to the horizon widens as we move away from the Northern Hemisphere's fall equinox. On December 9, 2021, the planet reaches its maximum height. Venus will attain its highest luminous extent (most brilliancy) on December 3, just a few days later.

Where to Look for Venus at Greatest Eastern Elongation 2021

During October, Venus is low in the sky in the direction of the sunset in the Northern Hemisphere, and higher in the sky in the Southern Hemisphere.

EarthSky said the planet might be seen near the red star Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion.

With its greatest eastern elongation occurring towards the end of the month, Venus will actually be higher in the west early evening sky in the Southern Hemisphere while remaining low in the Northern Hemisphere's early evening sky.

If sky gazers are having difficulties finding Venus, several smartphone applications might assist help. AstroBackyard provided a list to get stargazers started.

The planet Venus will be at its maximum western elongation on March 20, 2022, when it will swing to its farthest point from the Sun.

