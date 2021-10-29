Close

A study led by researchers from the University of Oxford showed that although some of the high rates of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among healthcare workers during the pandemic are COVID-19-related, a significant number of cases were linked to their past psychological trauma.

Jennifer Wild, an associate professor of experimental psychology and lead author of the study, together with her colleagues assessed 103 frontline healthcare workers who were directly working with COVID-19 patients using clinical interviews and the gold-standard approach in diagnosing mental health conditions.

PTSD Among Healthcare Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Throughout human history, pandemics have killed millions of humans. Despite the advances in technology this 21st century, millions have still succumbed to death due to COVID-19. But amidst this viral pandemic, emerging literature has shown that the impact is not only physical but psychological as well.

According to Psychiatric Times, frontline healthcare workers have reportedly suffered from mental health problems, such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other psychological trauma- and stress-related disorders.

One study in China, titled "Factors Associated With Post-traumatic Stress Disorder of Nurses Exposed to Corona Virus Disease 2019 in China" published in the journal Medicine, found that PTSD incidence was 16.8%, while job satisfaction was associated with lower PTSD symptom scores.

Other studies also examined stress responses among healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients and found that anxiety, depression, and stress were common that ranges between moderate to extremely severe.

But now, a study from the University of Oxford showed that although many of the PTSD cases among healthcare workers during the pandemic were COVID-19-related, many were also due to past psychological trauma that was exacerbated because of the pandemic.

Past Psychological Trauma Exacerbates PTSD in Healthcare Workers

The study, titled "Post-traumatic Stress Disorder and Major Depression Among Frontline Healthcare Staff Working During the COVID-19 Pandemic" published in the British Journal of Clinical Psychological, found that trauma linked to PTSD was more likely due to occupational or personal trauma that happened before the pandemic.

According to the university's press release, some of the study's key findings also include rates of PTSD were as high as 44%, while depression is at 39%; around 76% of healthcare workers also reported experiencing trauma unrelated to the pandemic, but 24% also said that trauma was related to their work during the pandemic.

Moreover, researchers identified a split between occupational and personal trauma linked to PTSD. About 52% said that their PTSD is due to occupational trauma, while 48% reported that their personal trauma occurred in their personal lives way before the pandemic started.

Associate Professor Wild said that the findings highlight the need to assess the trauma associated with PTSD and determine when it began to be sure which trauma is linked to PTSD symptoms, and help clarify which healthcare workers experience these symptoms.

On the other hand, major depression disorder (MDD) was more likely to develop during the pandemic compared to PTSD. Clinical psychologist Dr. Aimee McKinnon said that the study suggests that much of trauma and depression among healthcare workers was pre-existing and unrelated to the pandemic, which highlights the need to focus on supporting the needs of healthcare workers.



