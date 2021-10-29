Close

Chronic fatigue syndrome is a condition that is overlooked by many people all over the globe. Although the treatments and drugs are now fully developed and established, there is still an underlying debate towards one of the approaches that divide the medical health industry. Among the questionable approach to relive the syndrome is for the patient to get a proper exercise routine. But a recent statement from the National Health Service contradicts this process. The new guideline prevents a chronic fatigue syndrome patient from being required of extensive physical activity, and instead, will be relayed with other available options.

Graded Exercise Therapy for CFS/ME Treatment, Scrapped?

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence or NICE eliminated their favor over the physical activity option for chronic fatigue patients called the graded exercise therapy or GET. The approach is too controversial and received much feedback from both patients and experts in the past. The graded therapy exercise includes several activities that need physical strength and coordination, when in fact, these are the main factors that should be treated by the process.

Patients have already voiced out regarding the use of the graded exercise therapy. Experts also noticed that chronic fatigue syndrome is not just limited by physical limitations, but also by psychological. The recommendation of the graded therapy exercise did not help many patients that suffer from the syndrome, and it just worsened some of the cases.

According to a new public health update, chronic fatigue syndrome patients would not be required to use the graded exercise therapy in the future for the prevention of their condition. Today UK News reported that the regimen of undertaking a perfect sequence of physical activities is found as too intense for the patients than first thought, leading the health authorities to cut it off from the potential treatments of the conditions. Through this decision, the patients will now have a choice to balance their physical activities and get support for their mental state. The exercises will be curated based on the specified needs of a patient as experts cure chronic fatigue syndrome.

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

The recommendation to get rid of the graded exercise therapy was caused by the frequent dispute between patients and health doctors. The NICE guidance was supposed to be implemented last August but was delayed due to a conflict among the medical community.

Chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis, is a condition that could inflict individuals with long-term impacts. It could cause other conditions and may even induce diseases felt in the human body. The syndrome's most obvious symptom is that the patient is observed to have extreme tiredness, regardless of workload levels or rates for efforts in their daily activities. Alongside the tiredness, the patients could also manifest joint and muscle pain in any part of their bodies. Moreover, headaches and the inability to think and concentrate are also considered alarming signals of chronic fatigue syndrome.

