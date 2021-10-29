Close

The Riverside County Public Health recently announced important guidance regarding the new detection of a dangerous virus. In their statement, the health authorities require their citizens to be careful and observant as they visit other places, especially those that are located in remote regions. The concern was caused by the alarming detection of the infamous hantavirus. The worst part of the case is that it was detected in a human.

What is the Hantavirus?

The hantavirus is a rare microorganism that is frequently spotted in places that are away from modernization. These areas include vast wilderness, forests, and remote provinces. The detection is most probable in places that have abundant deer mice droppings which are usually found in some rest stations and cabins located in the middle of the woods. Hantavirus could inflict a severe condition when contracted by an individual.

The health authorities theorized in their recent press release that the first patient was exposed to the main carrier of the hantavirus like the specified animal's droppings or possibly urine. Desert Sun reported that the first human contraction was recorded in the Whitewater area, where outdoor and wilderness activities are frequently conducted. According to the update from the county's health officials, the individual was admitted to a hospital following the exposure and was able to survive. The patient was already at their home and is in the recovery phase. The report states that the virus is not transmissible through human contact, and can not be passed from human to human.

Riverside County Public Health's deputy public health expert Jennifer Chevinsky said that the detection of the hantavirus serves as a reminder for the county to put the key safety practices first in the event of getting in contact with animals. In this approach, any bacteria and viruses carried by the species would be dealt with easily.

The hantavirus could be transmitted to humans through inhalation of animal waste such as droppings and urine. Inhaling the virus is also the most common transmission in the region, according to the public health authorities. When the hantavirus was contracted, the patient will incur an illness that will begin from 1 to 6 weeks following the contact. If uncontrolled, the virus could cause the pulmonary syndrome.

Potential Hantavirus Case in Riverside County

The symptoms of hantavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include muscle aches, fatigue, and fever. Some cases recorded other symptoms such as chills, headaches, abdominal conditions, and dizziness. The disease is considered severe when the patient is already experiencing breathing problems.

The Riverside County Public Health released a guideline to prevent the disease and limit the contraction as early as today. The suggestion includes a thorough inspection of public facilities and maintenance of sanitation levels. Repairs on houses and other architecture near remote areas are also necessary to negate minimal transmission. Airing out places for at least 2 hours is also recommended to keep the fresh air balanced inside the rooms.

The first case of hantavirus in the United States was confirmed back in 1993. The rarity of the disease did not stop since then, infecting individuals in 90 recorded cases at the state of California alone.







