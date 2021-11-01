Close

Before the year ends, there are many astronomical activities that people can enjoy while staying at home. The last quarter of the year will be having a sky full of surprises. Most of the upcoming exhibition that will take place in November and December does not even require a complex optical instrument and high-definition lenses. All you have to do is sit back, relax, and sky-gaze as you sip your cup of joe in the coldest months of the year.

Meteor showers are a fun activity, but since the surge of the pandemic, many seems to have forgotten how it proceeds, and some are still just waiting for their first-time experience once the health protocols and cases have eased altogether on a global scale.

Meteor showers can be viewed on specific dates when space rocks pass through our planet. During this time, the void of the space highlights the bright trail of dust and debris that are emitted by comets as they fly by Earth's vicinity. When comets collide nearer the planet's upper atmospheric region, friction between the gaseous blanket and the space rock occurs, resulting in a highly-burned body with an excessive amount of temperature. When the comets undergo this transition, they could be considered meteors.

The presentation of meteors could provide their audience the best viewing experience during nighttime when all of the sun's light is absent and replaced by the twinkling emissions of stars. If fortunate, people can spot many meteors in just a 1-minute shower.

Here are some sky-gazing tips to have the best view of meteor showers. The list is from Diving Daily, and it contains proven recommendations that will allow you the best possible surveillance of astronomical activity under the vast night skies.

1. Long Exposure Photography

Long exposure photography is a feature present in many cameras of various generations. In addition, the feature could also be found in many modern devices. Capturing long exposure photographs does not require any professional skill. Just a few steps and people could already capture meteor showers.

2. Cozy Accommodation

Like any other star gazing and meteor shower observance, staying up late is needed. If a sky-gazing will be hosted by either an individual or a group under a non-profit or just simply a private occasion, they should provide the proper accommodation to complete the experience. Just a few snacks, drinks, and thick blankets will do.

3. Strategize the Event

Before a confirmed meteor shower or any other astronomical exhibits, hosts must organize the watch event ahead of time. Adding a bit of theme on invitations and during the activity would not bring any harm.

4. Stellar Maps

Stars are known to have various formations every night, and some of them are rarely recognized by many people. Handing out stellar maps could add a touch to the activity, and the good thing is that it is available for free on many space agencies and astronomy websites.

5. Choose the right location and time

Moreover, the watch party must fall on the exact date of the meteor showers, so implementation of a strict schedule is necessary. Here are the upcoming sky events to look forward to this month.

As for the lcoation, you need a place that is as dark as possible and clear skies for the best viewing experience.

