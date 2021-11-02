Is Yoga an Effective Exercise for Weight Loss? Studies Confirm

Yoga is gaining more popularity not just because it is convenient to many but also with the health benefits it could efficiently provide. People w who had been practicing yoga for a long time had testimonies regarding the improvement of each of their health aspects, all from a simple increase of physical flexibility to maintaining their peace of mind. But the long-debated subject regarding the wellness activity is the true effect it could relay to yogis, specifically over losing weight.

Weight Loss in Yoga: Is it Possible?

Both the mainstream and social media offer services and techniques of yoga through celebrities and wellness gurus, but the exercise still lacks supporting data regarding its scientific factors and impacts on a person's health. Yoga workshops are accessible in today's time compared to the previous decades. But even though the exercise gained a lot of popularity and affirmation from its students, people still choose gym memberships over yoga classes due to the evident effects of the classic cardio-based workouts. Another reason is that gym businesses tend to exhibit their weight-loss program results, a boasting approach about physiological effects of yoga that its instructors do not just pose.

Weight loss is attainable, and many studies analyzed and approved the fact that there are actual routines and even diets that could significantly reduce the excessive mass of the human body. However, only a few are aware that there were already many scientific investigations conducted that support yoga and its impact on weight loss. Harvard Medical School experts led a comprehensive effort to define the weight loss effect and other health advantages of yoga.





Scientific Evidence Support Weight Loss Impact of Yoga