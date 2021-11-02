Close

Esophageal cancer usually begins in the cells that are lining the interior of the esophagus. It can develop in the esophagus at any point.

Digital publishing platform Medium defines the illness as a cancer type that affects the esophagus, a long hollow tube that connects the throat to the stomach.

As the tumor grows, the deep muscles and tissues of the muscular tube may be affected. Essentially, a tumor can develop anywhere along the length of the esophagus, which includes the junction between the stomach and the esophagus.

In this report written by Thomas Williamson, this cancer type is affecting more men compared to women. More so, esophageal carcinoma is the sixth leading cause of mortality from cancer globally.

Infection rates are changing, depending on the location an individual lives. Use of alcohol and tobacco, certain eating habits, and obesity are also likely to be associated with greater occurrences of esophageal cancer in certain areas.

What are the Causes of Esophageal Cancer?

According to the American Cancer Society, it remains unknown what's exactly causing esophageal cancer. Nonetheless, certain risk factors make developing cancer more possible.

Scientists believe that some risk factors like, as earlier mentioned, alcohol and tobacco use, may cause esophageal cancer by impairing the DNA cells "in that line inside of the esophagus."

Continuing irritation of the esophagus lining, as occurs with reflux, achalasia, Barrett's esophagus, Plummer-Vison syndrome, or scarring from swallowing lye, may lead to DNA damage well.

In general, cancer is caused by changes in the DNA inside the cells. On the other hand, DNA is the chemical in each cell that makes up the genes that regulate how the cells function.

Symptoms to Watch Out for

As specified in a Johns Hopkins Medicine report, most esophageal cancer cases are not discovered until they are already in their advanced stages, when symptoms are already evident.

Nevertheless, many of these symptoms are caused by other more common conditions, as well. For those at risk of the illness, essential to get an accurate diagnosis from a physician. Three of the Symptoms to observe include:

1. Trouble Swallowing

This is the most common symptom of esophageal cancer, particularly that feeling of food stuck in the throat. With some patients, choking on food also happens. This symptom gradually gets worse over time, with an increase in pain while swallowing, as the esophagus narrows from growing cancer.

2. Weight Loss Even Without Attempting to Do So

Around 50 percent of people suffering from this cancer are unexplainably losing weight. This can be because of eating less due to trouble swallowing or reduced appetite because of cancer.

3. Persisting Coughs or Hoarseness

Developing a cough, scratchy voice, or hoarse that does not go away is also a possible indication of the presence of esophageal cancer.

Treatment

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are many ways to treat esophageal cancer. Three of the most common and frequent treatments are in the forms of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

A procedure, also known as "esophagectomy," surgery may be performed to take out some or most of the esophagus, as well as some tissue surrounding it.

Meanwhile, radiation therapy or radiotherapy is used to damage or kill cancer cells, frequently by aiming a beam of radiation at the lump or tumor.

Lastly, chemotherapy is using medicines to stop or kill the cancer cells' growth. Some drugs for chemotherapy are taken as oral pills, whereas some are placed intravenously, directly into the bloodstream through a vein.

Prevention

As for the prevention, even though esophageal cancer is not preventable, controlling the risk factors like earlier mentioned may help lessen the danger of developing the illness.

One research has specified that people with Barrett's esophagus treated using radiofrequency ablation are less likely to develop esophageal cancer.

