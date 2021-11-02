Close

Europe eyes sending a "constellation of specialized satellites" into space to track humanity's greenhouse gas emissions with great precision.

ESA and the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites are now working on the European CO2 Monitoring and Verification Support Capacity (CO2MVS) on anthropogenic emissions (EUMETSAT). In a statement, Copernicus program officials said the satellites will monitor quantities of the two most common greenhouse gases, in unprecedented detail and near real-time.

Satellites To Observe Carbon Dioxide, Methane Sources

According to the service, the satellites will look at individual carbon dioxide and methane sources such as power stations and fossil fuel-producing facilities. The satellite will be part of the EU's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams).

Space.com said carbon dioxide is the most prevalent climate-warming gas, accounting for almost 80 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. It is emitted by the burning of fossil fuels and in agriculture. Despite accounting for just approximately 16 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, methane is 80 times more effective than carbon dioxide in warming the Earth's climate, making it a reason for concern.

Scientists will be able to consistently calculate overall anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions thanks to the project, which will be started and completely operational by 2026.

Independent said the announcement of the new satellite monitoring program comes as world leaders gather in Glasgow for the UN's Cop26 climate summit, where it is hoped that new emissions targets will be hammered out to prevent global average temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

It also implies that nations, corporations, and organizations that do not follow through on their climate commitments will be easily identified.

ALSO READ: Powerful Air Cleaning Properties in Lightning: Essential Atmospheric Cleanser Revealed in New Analysis

Copernicus and other organizations are currently working on the first "global stocktake" of greenhouse gas emissions, anticipated in 2023, but the new technology will be available for the second global assessment of humanity's emissions, due in 2028, and should give more data.

Use of Current Satellite Onboard

Satellites presently record changes in carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere; however, they are primarily due to natural oscillations in the carbon cycle, according to Copernicus authorities, and cannot identify particular industrial sources.

Three microsatellites are now being used by the Canadian business GHGSat to detect sources of methane emissions. The project's first satellite was launched in 2016, and it has since successfully assessed methane leakage from mining activities, offshore oil platforms, and waste disposal facilities.

In comparison to what is already available, the new European constellation is meant to give greater coverage, better resolution, and higher accuracy, according to Copernicus officials in the statement.

Cams deputy director Richard Engelen said they have seen carbon dioxide levels rise faster than ever before since the beginning of the industrial revolution. According to Englen, there is a rising urgency to take genuine actions to make very big emission reductions.

Englen said they can assist policymakers with this big task by providing globally consistent and high-quality data on anthropogenic emissions.

Copernicus specializes in transforming science into services, Englen said. He added they will be entirely focused on offering an observation-based CO2 monitoring capability to aid the global fight against climate change.

RELATED ARTICLE: Carbon Dioxide Waste Can Now Be Converted to Butanol With a More Efficient Cathode Material

Check out more news and information on Space in Science Times.