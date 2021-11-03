Close

Richard Browing, the founder of Gravity Industries, first made headlines a few years ago with his 'real-life Iron Man' jet suit that could let soldiers soar through the skies above war zones at over 80mph (128kph).

Now, he has demonstrated this jet suit's capabilities in front of the Army People Conference in Farnborough. Gravity calls it a world-first technology powered by five gas turbines capable of reaching an altitude of up to 12,000 feet.

Demonstration of Real-Life Iron Man Jet Suit in Front of Army Bosses

Daily Mail shared in their recent article that Richard Browning has once again worn his futuristic jet suit to demonstrate in front of the Army bosses during the Army People Conference on November 2. An Army spokesperson said that the demonstration is meant to show them the potential of the jet suit's application by British soldiers in the future.

They explained that the conference opened with a capability display of Browning's jet suit. The demonstration showcased both innovation and technological advancements, which are two of the main drivers of the conference this year.

For his demonstration this time, Browning took off and landed both on the hood of a jeep parked nearby and on the cabin roof of a truck before flying to a balcony where Army bosses and onlookers were. As seen on the footage, many of them were amazed and took the chance to capture a photograph of the real-life Iron Man in action.

Previous Jet Suit Demonstrations

Today's demonstration in front of the British Armed Forces is not Browning's first time. Earlier this year, he also demonstrated for the Royal Marines from the 42 and 47 Commando groups that worked with Gravity Industries.

A video posted by Browning's company to YouTube showed that aboard the offshore patrol vessel HMS Tamar, Browning used the jet suit to explore its potential to be used as part of marine boarding operations.

Before that, Browning also had demonstrations over the Plymouth sound for the Navy. Officials said that the demonstration is intended to help them understand whether the jet suit will be of help to military operations in the future.

In 2019, Browning also performed a demonstration on HMS Queen Elizabeth, which stunned passengers from a nearby private yacht with its smooth ride through the air. The ship at that time was off the coast of Annapolis, Maryland, on its three-month war-game exercise with US allies.

How Does the Jet Suit Works?

According to Born to Engineer, Gravity Industries is built around the jet suit, which they call the Daedalus Mark 1. It uses miniature jet engines to achieve a vertical flight.

Browning uses his arms to control both the direction and speed of the flight of the suit that uses kerosene engines, which can provide a 48.5 pounds (22kilogram) thrust each.

Moreover, he can see the jet suit's fuel consumption and other data within the head-up display inside the helmet he is wearing. This helps him to better pilot the suit.

In 2019, Gravity Industries received a Guinness World Records Award for the "fastest speed reached in a body-controlled jet-engine-powered suit" with a speed of 32.02mph (51.53kph).



