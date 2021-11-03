Kunduz Homework Helper App Among the Top 5 Personalized Study Apps

Close

(Photo : Kuva Firmbee Pixabaystä )

Studying is one of the most difficult skills for students to master. Combine the lack of skill with the fast pace of college life, and it's easy to get lost in the shuffle. Fortunately, there are a number of great study apps out there that can help get you organized and make life a little easier.

In this roundup, we've included the top five study apps, listed from number five to our top pick at number one. You're sure to find at least one that will work for you - but you'll probably want to get them all.

5. Anki

Memorizing facts and information is the core of studying, and this little app makes it much easier. It supports audio, images, scientific markup, and videos, so you have tons of options for creating study materials and flashcards. Use it to learn a new language, prepare for that big biology exam, and practice your guitar chords. You can even sync your cards across all of your devices.

This means you can study anywhere at any time without carrying around a pack of flashcards. All you have to do is open your app and get learning!

4. Wolfram Alpha

This study app is sure to make you smarter! It is an extremely in-depth search engine that can help you with that tough calculus problem, find the derivative of arctan, or get you the statistics on how many Americans live in Spain. It answers our questions quickly, no matter how complex it is. This is a must-have for those intense college papers.

They also have a web-based option for even more convenience and accessibility. It is a great complement to online tutor help apps.

3. RefMe

Speaking of those intense college papers, what about the citations that go with them? They can really be a bear, and it isn't like you have a guide in your pocket - or do you?

With the RefMe app, you can cite and format your sources into the appropriate style. Simply scan the barcode of your reference book with your smartphone camera and it does all the work.

2. My Script Smart Note

College is all about note-taking, right? It is necessary if you want your studies to actually work for you. Then you have to type them up. What a pain! If you are looking for a quick and easy way to transfer your written notes to your computer as neatly typed text, this app is just what you need.

Use your finger or a stylus to write your notes. The app automatically recognizes your handwriting and turns it into interactive text. You have complete control over the font, size, color, and language. You can even draw diagrams, graphs, and pictures. You can also insert images to help complete your notes as well.

1. Kunduz Homework Helper

Tutoring is always a great help in college and online tutoring is really convenient, but finding a reliable online tutor isn't always easy. The Kunduz Homework Helper app does it all, giving you personalized help from solving equations to finding solutions to your questions. This app is a great alternative to Chegg tutors and has expert teachers who can answer questions and provide private tutoring. This is a huge timesaver and a great way to not only study but really learn your material.

The Kunduz Homework Helper makes it easy to ace those classes and get the great grades you want. It is our top pick for personalized online tutoring apps.

College is challenging enough. Take advantage of current technology by downloading these apps to make life a little easier. Don't be scared to get all of the help you can get!