Bill Gates has warned that another bioterrorist strike is imminent and has urged international authorities, including the World Health Organization, to prepare by playing "germ games."

Whyalla News said Gates issued the warning on Wednesday at a Policy Exchange discussion with Jeremy Hunt, the UK Health Select Committee leader.

According to Microsoft's founder, governments must invest billions in research and development to prepare for future pandemics and smallpox terror strikes.





Microsoft's Bill Gates Tells WHO to Run 'Germ Games'

The National News said the former Microsoft executive suggested that the new WHO task group, which received funds worth $1 billion, should begin playing "germ games" to prepare for another pandemic.

The "germ games," as Bill Gates refers to them, are a series of drills that many countries worldwide do in the case of another pandemic catastrophe.

There are naturally occurring epidemics and bioterrorism-caused epidemics that might be far worse than everyone seen today, Gates continued.

The "germ-games," according to Gates, might entail practicing for bioterrorism assaults such as smallpox attacks on airports.

"You say, OK, what if a bioterrorist brought smallpox to 10 airports? You know, how would the world respond to that?" he said per ITV.

Bill Gates Suggests How to Avoid the Next Pandemic

According to reports, Gates emphasized the global impact of the new coronavirus, citing the "completely horrific" death toll as well as the tremendous economic harm.

He went on to say that countries like the United States and the United Kingdom will have to invest "tens of billions" on R&D to prepare for the next pandemic.

However, he stated that while research is costly, it might lead to additional breakthroughs such as eradicating the flu and common cold.

He also stated that he would continue to speak on pandemic preparedness as part of his philanthropic activity.

Bill Gates and Conspiracy Theories

Conspiracy theories frequently attack Gates. As Insider has reported, some individuals falsely accused him of being responsible for a massive power outage in Texas in February. Some fake conspiracy theories concerning COVID-19 vaccines claimed that they carried microchips that would allow Gates and Microsoft to follow people have also propagated on social media.

The New York Times, citing the intelligence firm Zignal Labs, said conspiracy theories involving Gates and COVID-19 surfaced over 1.2 million times on social media and television from February to April 2020.

In a 2015 presentation, "The next outbreak? We're not ready," Gates warned of the hazards of a highly contagious virus and a major pandemic, stressing the importance of being prepared. Since March 2020, Gates' TED address excerpts have circulated among conspiracy theorists who claim Gates personally plotted the virus's propagation.

Errol Webber, a cinematographer who campaigned for California's District 37 House seat in the 2020 election but lost, recently tweeted a video of Gates speaking at a separate TED event in 2015.

@twitter|https://twitter.com/ErrolWebber/status/1445657133542871040

Webber's tweet had more than 1,500 likes and at least 800 retweets. Many individuals in the comments section agreed with him and spread Gates conspiracy notions. As of this writing, the post is still viewable.

Another Insider report said the event page included a list of publications from the Associated Press, Reuters, and FactCheck.org that debunked the false assertions made about Gates.

