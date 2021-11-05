Close

Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancer among women and kills thousands every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is usually caused by a human papillomavirus infection (HPV) passed from one person to another during sexual intercourse.

The first real-world data from the Cancer Research UK showed that the HPV vaccine effectively prevents cervical cancer. The vaccine program introduced in England in 2008 has resulted in an 87% reduction in the risk of developing cancer and precancerous changes.





A Historic Moment: HPV Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer

The study, titled "The Effects of the National HPV Vaccination Programme in England, UK, on Cervical Cancer and Grade 3 Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Incidence: A Register-based Observational Study," published in The Lancet, followed an HPV program in England since 2008.

According to CBS News, the program offered a routine vaccination called Cervarix to pre-teens and teenagers, which showed that the HPV vaccine was the most effective in preventing cervical cancer among their age group before they become sexually active.

The findings showed that the HPV vaccine reduced cervical cancer rates by 34% on those who received it ages 16 to 18. Meanwhile, those who received it at ages 12 to 13 have an 87% less likelihood of developing the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it takes about 15 to 20 years for cervical cancer to develop in women with normal immune systems. Experts describe the findings as a "historic moment" that will help and save women's lives.

Moreover, the researchers also noted a reduction in the risk for precancerous changes, such as grade 3 cervical intraepithelial neoplasia by 39% for those who received HPV vaccine at ages 16 to 18, and 75% for those who were vaccinated between 12 to 13 years old.

Cleveland Clinic said that this precancerous condition is caused by abnormal growth of cells in the cervix due to HPV. They noted that grade 3 cervical intraepithelial neoplasia is the most severe form of this condition.

Cervical Cancer Might Became a Rar Disease

A similar report of The Hill says that public health officials in the UK began recommending Cervariz in 2008, but it was replaced by the vaccine Gardasil in 2012.

The study estimated less than 450 cases of cervical cancer and less than 17,200 cases of pre-cancers that are expected in vaccinated people. Study lead author Peter Sasieni said in a statement that seeing the real-life impact of the vaccine has been truly rewarding despite the knowledge that it is effective in preventing cancer.

He added that cervical cancer might become a rare disease in the future if most people continue to get the HPV vaccine and go for screening, given the positive effects of COVID-19 vaccines this year. More so, their findings showed that the HPV vaccine is effective in preventing some cancers.

