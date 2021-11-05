Close

China is recently conducted a project that would potentially contribute to the future of astronomical studies. Last Thursday, Asia's superpower launched their very own satellite up into space as part of the collective input in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Although it is seemingly part of the country's attempt to win the space race, expected benefits could be gathered from China's innovation.

China's SDGSAT-1 and Long March 6 for Sustainable Development Goals

China's rocket, also known as the Long March 6, was among the country's new-gen development craft. Long March 6 is expected to be followed by many launches that will include the latest types of advanced rockets in the future. Long March 6 came to flight last November 4 from the launch pad of the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.

Aboard the Long March 6 is China's newest satellite called the SDGSAT-1. The said satellite is brought up to orbit to gather information for the wide Sustainable Development Goals. The observation and analysis of the data will be collected through the help of various devices equipped with the SDGSAT-1, including a multispectral camera, thermal infrared, and low light imaging.

The satellite, also known as the Guangmu, was lifted to 505 kilometers above the surface of the planet. In this distance, China's satellite is expected to effectively evaluate many aspects required for the UN's sustainability breakthrough project. SDGSAT-1 will be relaying data about the conjoined impacts and repercussions of interactions of the human-induced activities to nature.

SDGSAT-1 is expected to hand down the information from the project within half a year following the launch from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. The Chinese Academy of Sciences CAS published the insights for the project and its corresponding functions in the Journal of Space Science, titled "Progress on CASEarth Satellite Development."

SDGSAT-1 is CASEearth Satellite

The Chinese Academy of Sciences initially developed SDGSAT-1 as the CASEarth satellite to contribute to an earlier project of the institution known as the Big Earth Data Science Engineering. According to a Space report, the total weight of the SDGSAT-1 measured 740 kilograms.

Separately, Long March 6 was developed and launched by the efforts of the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. SAST is among the largest space enterprise in China and serves as the major manufacturer of crafts and pieces of equipment for the country's government-related space contractor called the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Long March 6 had been at the space launch field since 2015, when the country conducted the rocket's first launch. Today, there are eight launches of the specified rocket, with half of it conducted in 2021 alone. Both the Long March 6 and the SDGSAT-1 will be the stepping stone of China in joining the modern-day space race. Long March 6 was powered with advanced fuels, including liquid oxygen and refined kerosene, which are more efficient than the old choices relayed to previous Long March models.

