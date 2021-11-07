Close

Fear of needles affects many people, and it makes obtaining any form of vaccination a lot more complicated. To get rid of some of the dread, a robotics startup named Cobionix created the Cobi robot. The said bot can inject vaccination without using a needle.

Autonomous robots are getting more widespread by the day. The majority of robots are made for specialized tasks. Because of their limited functionality, they are costly and challenging to utilize outside of that specific sector. Cobionix sought to create a robot that could be used in a variety of situations. The bot, according to Cobionix, may be upgraded and altered to fulfill a variety of purposes. The business set it up to provide vaccination injections, such as the COVID-19 vaccine, to demonstrate its versatility.

In an Inceptive Mind report, Cobionix co-founder and CEO Tim Lasswell said Cobi is a modular robotics platform that can be quickly deployed to accomplish tasks with 100 percent autonomy. According to Lasswell, Cobi was outfitted with needle-free injection technology to demonstrate that patients may get injections, such as immunizations, without the need of needles or the assistance of a healthcare practitioner.

Advantages of Cobi Robot's Needle-Less Feature

Cobi has a lot of advantages, Interesting Engineering said. For starters, it might be a cost-effective solution to healthcare labor shortages. It's also a safer technique to vaccinate people because it doesn't require thuman personnel.

Cobi can scan and verify the authenticity of a person's identity documents. It can then determine the ideal location for vaccination on the patient's body.

Cobi's abilities, however, aren't restricted to the medical field. The robot's creators claim that it can be used in the cleantech and hospitality industries. Cobi can be transformed into an altogether new robot capable of doing new jobs with a few minor alterations and coding changes.

ALSO READ: Needle-Free Vaccine: Single-dose Skin Patch To Convince Children To Get Vaccinated

How The Robot Works

Only an unfeeling robot with no bedside manner is scarier than a skilled medical expert jabbing a hypodermic needle deep into your arm. As a result, Gizmodo said Cobi adopts a less terrifying alternative: a needle-free injection technique that injects the vaccine's contents deep into arm tissue. How? By using a high-pressure fluid jet a little thicker than a human hair.

Some medical robots, such as those used in surgery, are controlled remotely by actual doctors who can be thousands of miles away while yet monitoring the process via live video broadcasts. On the other hand, Cobi automates the entire process, first detecting the presence of a patient with cameras and then documenting or identifying them.

A LiDAR sensor in the robot's hand instantly scans the patient to build a 3D map of their body, which is then evaluated by software to find the optimum location for injection. The patient is then given instructions on how to prepare for the shot through a display, including where to stand, in what position, and whether or not to remove any clothing.

RELATED ARTICLE: COVID-19 Vaccine for Children: White House Announces Rollout of Pfizer Jab Developed for 5-11-Year-Olds Once Approved by FDA, CDC

Check out more news and information on Technology in Science Times.