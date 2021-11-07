Close

One of the recommendations sleep experts give their patients who have insomnia is to get at least eight hours of sleep. However, one should not oversleep either because it can be risky too, according to a new study.

An Entertainment Times report specified that while the said condition has turned out to be a common condition and eight hours of sleep contribute to the body's healthy functioning, oversleeping should not be overlooked as well because it can increase the risk of stroke.

In addition, oversleeping may appear like a luxury, especially during weekends, but spending too much time sleeping on a daily basis can be a sign of a medical issue.

Studies have revealed that people sleeping for more than eight hours each day are more likely to experience a stroke than those sleeping six to eight hours. Because of a sedentary lifestyle, individuals as young as 25 years old die due to cardiac arrest leading to stroke.

Risk of Stroke Studied

Scientists examined the risk of stroke among more than 30,000 individuals with an average of 62 in the online version of the Neurology journal, the American Academy of Neurology's medical journal, in December 2019, stated CNN in a similar report.

The researchers associated stroke rates with reported sleep patterns among the participants of the study. Essentially, a stroke occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain is disrupted or decreased, leading to damage to the brain tissue.

According to the study, people sleeping for more than nine hours every night had an increased risk of stroke of 23 percent compared to those who slept for below eight hours a night.

Moreover, people who are napping for at least 90 minutes in the middle of the day have higher chances of experiencing a stroke at 25 percent than people who took a 30-minute or shorter nap.

The study found that those who are sleeping for longer but report they have poor sleep are at "82 percent increased risk of stroke."

Increased Chances of Experiencing Stroke with Oversleeping

Sleep problems are typical even after a stroke. More than 50 percent of the survivors are struggling with their sleep in the months that follow. It can disrupt recovery, develop melancholy and lead to memory issues.

How excessive sleep is associated with stroke is not yet clear, but it has been observed that people who sleep too much have increased cholesterol levels, leading to weight gain and an increased risk of stroke.

Doctors believe that healthy lifestyle choices and a healthy diet can contribute to the prevention of 80 percent risk of stroke occurrence.

Therefore, these experts recommend that people should keep moving, eat less junk food, avoid smoking, and monitor blood pressure, weight and sugar to live a better life and lessen the risk of stroke.

According to a Mental & Body Care report, the first thing a person needs to do to avoid oversleeping is reset his body clock. As specified on the website, one is advised to go to sleep at the same time each night and wake up at the same time each morning.

Experts recommend that it should be practiced every day. It will take quite a long until such a new behavior turns automatic and oversleeping is solved.

