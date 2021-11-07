Close

Diabetes is a chronic disease affecting millions of people worldwide that may lead to blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, and lower limb amputation. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the disease occurs when the body does not effectively use the insulin it produces or when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin.

Knowing all its risk factors, like family history, age, and lifestyle, as well as its signs and symptoms, could help in early diagnosis to prevent serious complications.

Risk Factors and Common Symptoms of Diabetes

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDKD), people are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes they are overweight or obese, age 45 or older, genetically predisposed to diabetes, have high blood pressure, low HDL cholesterol, or high level of triglycerides, and have a history of gestational diabetes.

Moreover, they also cited lack of physical activity, history of cardiovascular disease, stroke, depression, and polycystic ovary syndrome. Experts say that taking the Diabetes Risk Test could also help know a person's risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Also, knowing one's BMI help in determining the chances, one has of developing the disease.

On the other hand, people who experience the most common symptoms of diabetes, like increased thirst, urinating more often than usual, extreme hunger, and wounds that do not heal fast, should take a diabetes test to confirm. However, people should also watch out for the lesser-known symptoms of high blood sugar.

Uncommon Symptoms of High Blood Sugar

Based on the article from Express.co.uk, here are the seven uncommon symptoms of high blood sugar levels that may indicate that a person has diabetes:

1. Dark Patches on the Skin

Also known as acanthosis nigricans, this condition causes some areas of the skin to darken due to high blood sugar. The American Academy of Dermatology Association said that this happens when there is too much insulin in the blood. It is often a sign of prediabetes and is most likely to appear in the neck, armpits, and groin.

2. Itching

High blood sugar can also damage the nerves and blood vessels in hands and feet that make them feel tingly and itchy because these parts suffer from poor circulation.

3. Irritability

Sometimes, high blood pressure affects a person's mood and makes them cranky and feel tense.

4. Smelling Sweet and Fruity

Undiagnosed and unmanaged diabetes could lead to diabetic ketoacidosis or a condition wherein the body is unable to process insulin and so breaks down fat cells for energy instead and creates an acidic bu-product called ketones, which makes the break smell sweet and fruity.

5. Yeast Infections

People with high blood sugar levels often experience yeast infections because yeast feeds on sugar. More so, high blood sugar makes it harder for white blood cells to travel and fight infections.

6. Dry Mouth/Excessive thirst

Scientifically known as xerostomia, Everyday Health reported that dry mouth is one of the symptoms of diabetes because high blood sugar can stop the mouth from producing enough saliva that's why one's mouth feels dry. A 2017 study, titled "Salivary Flow and Xerostomia in Older Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus" published in PLOS One, found that people with type 2 diabetes may produce less saliva that worsens their feelings of dry mouth. You might also experience excessive thirst and find yourself reaching out for drinks more frequently than usual.

7. Increased Urination

A diabetic person also tends to urinate a lot more than the average person. When the kidneys aren't up to do their job, much of the glucose is eliminated from the body through urine. Increased urination would also get you thirsty, and you should drink to avoid dehydration. So, observe how frequently you urinate.

