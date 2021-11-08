Close

Researchers recently said genes may in some way go towards the explanation of the reason a common yet poorly understood gut condition, specifically irritable bowel syndrome or IBS, is frequently associated with anxiety.

BBC reported these scientists are hoping their findings will stop IBS from being mistakenly labeled as an emotional condition or "all in the mind."

The researchers studied over 50,000 individuals who have IBS, comparing their DNA with that of healthy individuals. Essentially, IBS impacts one in every ten people and can lead to distressing abdominal pain, bloating, and attacks of constipation, diarrhea, or both.

Without a definite test, diagnosis occurs following ruling out of other causes. As a result of the study, women are slightly more affected than men, and the typical ages for a patient to seek advice are from 20 to 40 years old.

IBS, A Poorly Understood Condition

A similar News18 report said that according to a consultant gastroenterologist Professor Miles Parkes, at Cambridge's Addenbrookes Hospital, who led the gene study, IBS remains a poorly understood condition, even by some doctors, and may be categorized incorrectly as psychosomatic due to the overlap with stress and anxiety.

Parkes, together with his team, said they could identify at least six unique genetic variations that might, at least, partially explain the link between the gut and the mind.

Heritability of IBS as a whole, or how much the genes influence the probability of developing a specific condition, is very low.

Six genetic variations were more typical in individuals suffering from IBS compared to the control group. Most of these have played vital roles in the brain and possibly the nerves supplying the gut, instead of the gut itself.

A similar genetic composition putting people at increased IBS also raises the risk for common mood and anxiety disorders like depression, neuroticism, anxiety, and insomnia. This doesn't mean though that anxiety is causing IBS symptoms or vice versa, explained Prof. Parkes.

People Living with IBS, and Anxiety and Depression

Parkes also said the study shows such conditions have shared genetic origins, with the affected genes potentially resulting in physical changes in brain or nerve cells that, in turn, are causing symptoms in the brain and symptoms in the gut, a similar Express Daily report specified.

Such a finding might eventually help with the development of better tests and treatments for IBS. For example, 34-year-old Laura Tebbs from Cambridge has experienced living with IBS symptoms, anxiety, and depression.

She said she has series of depression and anxiety for ten years, so she knows what it's like to live with that condition, but her IBS started after she got infected with COVID-19 in January this year.

She added it is difficult for some people to understand, although IBS really "is quite a challenging thing to live with."

Improving the Condition

Tebbs shared she was in constant pain every time she ate. More so, added, she'd get bloated. She felt bad that she could not wear any of her normal jeans and just survived in leggings instead.

She continued, she was tired and moody, and she could not do the things she would usually enjoy, like eating out with friends.

This lady said she was "fobbed off" by several healthcare professionals who, she claimed, dismissed her condition and recommended laxatives for constipation, one of the symptoms she experienced.

To date, Tebbs is under the care of Prof. Parkes and has discovered ways to handle her condition better. Her condition is much better now, and if she does have a flare-up, she can do things to improve what she's going through.

