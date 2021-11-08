Close

Several new videos of the NASA Ingenuity helicopter have appeared online. Over the last two weeks, this flying droid completed its 14th and 15th flights.

On a journey back to where they both began, Ingenuity will be monitoring its larger companion, the Perseverance rover. CNET said the trip was part of a strategy to bring the rover's current research mission to a close in the Seitah region. The two machines will reconnect near their landing spot before taking a greener pasture to a different portion of the crater combined.

Ingenuity Helicopter: Flight 14 Now Uploaded Online

Space.com said the Mars helicopter managed to stay floating at the height of 16 feet and even move on its side before touching down on the red planet.

The video footage of the 14th light on the Martian surface was included in the space website's post. The space robot has gone through a series of high-speed rotations compared to its prior missions.

On Sunday, October 24, the 14th journey took place. Its duration was thought to be shorter than earlier by scientists. They even examined if the drone could withstand the planet's severe weather conditions, particularly the thin air.

The rotor requires 2,700 revolutions per minute (rpm), according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (via Digital Trends). It had previously only reached 2,537 revolutions per minute. The diminishing atmosphere on Mars necessitated this situation.

ALSO READ: NASA Perseverance Rover Sends Back Audio, Video While Waiting For Ingenuity to Fly Again After 2-Week Hiatus





So far, the missions have been successful, and the crew has plans to continue its space mission in the future. The scientists will investigate the composition of rocks in the Jezero Crater as they explore it.

The 14th voyage was supposed to take place on September 18, however owing to issues during early tests, the crew opted to postpone it. Because of the solar conjunction, which might disrupt communication connections on the planet, NASA performed a detailed investigation.

How Flight 15 Went

Slash Gear reported this week that the Mars ingenuity helicopter's flight 15 took occurred on Saturday, November 6. The crew anticipated a 130-second flight at 1,333 feet at the time of writing.

Furthermore, the crew has captured high-resolution photographs of the Martian robot. The helicopter is believed to be flying at a speed of 11.1 miles per hour.

According to the article, the 15th trip is the second for the vehicle during the summer on Mars. It becomes difficult because of the reduced air density, and it causes the scientists a great deal of difficulty. Hence, UPI said the latest flight lasted only 128 seconds. NASA intended to further evaluate flying conditions at Jezero Crater.

The #MarsHelicopter successfully completed its 15th flight on Mars. It flew for 128.8 seconds. Preliminary localization places us within our targeted landing zone. Ingenuity opportunistically took images of science interest and they'll be processed soon. https://t.co/gTmZnzuVOo pic.twitter.com/ZV3ZQprPnw — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) November 8, 2021

The Ingenuity aircraft has now taken 83 13 MP color images in total. At present, there are 1,772 black-and-white photos. The space agency will process the photos soon.

Flight 15 returned Ingenuity to the Raised Ridges region, which was imaged in Flight 10. In an earlier statement, NASA JPL's Ingenuity Team Lead Teddy Tzanetos said Flight 15 flew Ingenuity to the Raised Ridges region, which was imaged in Flight 10. The flight's nominal height will be 12 meters (39.3 feet) above ground level.

RELATED ARTICLE: NASA Mars Perseverance Rover Captures Ridges of 'South Séítah' in Stunning Photo

Check out more news and information on Space in Science Times.