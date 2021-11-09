Close

Food seasonings are among the best factor that makes the menu delicious. In any part of the globe, seasonings are used to add any surprising flavors that people want in their dishes. Without the right seasonings, a recipe would not be as it is. A new study suggests that seasonings are beneficial not for heightening a bland meal's flavor, but because of its properties that could potentially lower blood pressure.

Herbs and Spices: Extra Teaspoon of Herb Seasoning to a Healthier Heart

The Pennsylvania State University experts led the study regarding the unknown advantage of using food seasonings to our health. According to the research, the blood pressure rates of an individual could be lowered by simply adding one or two teaspoons worth of herbs and spices. The most extraordinary thing about this study is that there is no reduction of salt or any other additional healthy foods relayed to the meal combination.

The study on food seasonings and its benefit on blood pressure was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Penn State University and Texas Tech University. Based on their examinations, the experts were able to determine that the diet of a person could be supported on aiming a better systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings by just adding herbs and spices.

The measure of the seasonings could be as much as 6.5 grams or about a teaspoon and a half to fulfill the improvement of blood pressure in just four weeks. Because of this effective but convenient formula, the authors theorized that seasonings would be the most simple and efficient way to assist a dietary plan of a person and maintain their heart health without the requirement of intense exercise and a shift to a strict diet regimen.

Better Blood Pressure Without Changing the Diet Plan

Penn State Department of Nutritional Sciences expert and author of the study Penny Kris-Etherton said in the university's press release that adding more herb seasoning or spices to the food is the greatest approach to obtain both the richness of the flavors and have a healthy choice of seasonings compared to the usual sugar, extra sodium, and even saturated fat.

The expert added that by adding the recommended measure of seasonings to the food that suits the health needs of an individual, greater benefits could be attained. The extra factor and previously-overlooked seasonings could become much constructive when added to healthier food options, including but not limited to fruits and vegetables.

Blood pressure was the interest that the seasoning study targets. According to a report by Study Finds, the authors believe that excessive blood pressure is the main trigger that leads to the development of various heart diseases. To avoid the risks of the number one cause of death in the global population, numerous studies have been conducted to find the best treatment and protection against the heightening of blood pressure.

Among the most famous solutions to lower blood pressure is a lesser intake of salt. The study was published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, titled "Four weeks of spice consumption lowers plasma proinflammatory cytokines and alters the function of monocytes in adults at risk for cardiometabolic disease: secondary outcome analysis in a three-period, randomized, crossover, controlled feeding trial."





