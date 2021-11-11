Close

Epilepsy is an uncontrollable condition that inflicts the human brain with abnormal circuit functions between its regions and neurons. Today, there are still many of the population that suffers from neurological illness. Throughout the years, many studies been conducted to identify detailed information about the disease, and how it could be treated with a more effective approach. But even though the scientific community exerts effort to find the best solution against the symptoms of epilepsy, seizures still occur.

Predicting Seizures of Epilepsy Patients: A Neurological Conundrum

Technologies such as neurostimulation devices, traditional surgery, and other medications do not seem to solve, much more lessen the seizures manifesting in an epilepsy patient. Aside from the mystery behind epilepsy, seizures had a whole vast puzzle that is yet to solve by brain specialists. Among the problems with seizures is that they could attack patients at any time. The condition is much more challenging than other neurological issues as there are no triggers or patterns known for the episodes.

Seizures are unpredictable, but researchers believe that even the slightest clue to develop a forecast system will shed light on many solutions against the unwanted disturbance of the brain. By forecasting seizures, the patients will adapt conveniently to any situation and specialize their medication supply. In addition, neurostimulators could be adequately utilized at the right time to cater their functions on a patient with an incoming episode.

Mayo Clinic experts recently conducted a study regarding the possibility of a warning device that could notify an individual of a potential seizure. The technology was developed based on neurological patterns that are most likely linked to the causes of the symptom. The study was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the University of Freiburg, University of Melbourne, King's College London, and the Seer Medical Inc.

ALSO READ: Israel Scientists Alter Brains Leading to the Discovery of How It Triggers, Resolves Psychosomatic Illness

Seizure Forecasting Possible with Warning Device Similar to a Wristwatch

In the study, the monitoring technology was equipped with a device similar to a wristwatch. The functions of the medium were observed from a group of participants who wore the device in a span of 6 to 12 months. Based on the findings, the monitoring device could alarm the subject 30 minutes before the seizure attack. Among the participants, the warning wristwatch effectively predicted the attacks for 5 of every 6 individuals.

In a Technology Networks Neuroscience and Research report, Mayo Foundation expert and author of the study Benjamin Brinkman said that seizure forecasting works as simple as traditional weather forecasting. The expert noted that the benefits of having the warning device is to help the patients set up their activities, medication, and other methods of treatment based on the possible manifestation of seizures. Their plans could be adjusted accordingly with respect to the upcoming episodes, which is beneficial both to their health and lifestyle.

Brinkman added that the seizure forecast will enable populations that have epilepsy to monitor their seizures without requiring any direct readings from their brain activity. Future studies are expected to fully develop the device for the medical industry. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports, titled "Ambulatory seizure forecasting with a wrist-worn device using long-short term memory deep learning."

RELATED ARTICLE: Playing Video Games for 30 Minutes a Day Effective Against Dementia in Older Adults, Study Finds









Check out more news and information on Neurology in Science Times.