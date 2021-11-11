How the Doctor-Patient Relationship is Becoming Virtual

Close

Patients rely on consistent and clear communication with their doctors to feel safe and comfortable with their prescribed treatments and medications. The challenge comes when doctors are running on limited time, making it challenging to address their patients' concerns in real-time and in person.

As the industry embraces and utilizes more advanced technologies, the relationship between doctors and their patients is becoming increasingly virtual. While how this will impact the industry long-term remains to be seen, there have been significant improvements in the way of convenience and efficiency.

Let's take a closer look at the ways the doctor-patient relationship is embracing technology more than ever.

After-Hours Communication

Just because a doctor's office closes at five or six in the afternoon doesn't mean patients stop having medical concerns that need to be addressed. One of the ways we see technology come into play in this area is through a doctor answering system - an innovative and automated way to direct a practice's urgent and non-urgent medical questions or issues.

With a customized approach to patient communications, doctors can feel confident knowing they'll be notified when emergencies occur, and that on-call professionals can assist with non-urgent matters when they're unavailable - ensuring there is always a line of communication open.

Cloud-Synced Patient Notes

When patients relocate or when a doctor's office onboards new patients, organizing their records can take weeks and sometimes months before everything is sorted and ready to proceed. Using cloud-based technology, administrators can forward the necessary information to a patient's assigned doctor to receive the care they need more efficiently.

Virtual One-on-One Appointments

In today's landscape, convenience is desired above most else, and that doesn't end with the healthcare industry. Patients requiring more virtual assistance are being met with more options for virtual appointments with their doctors.

Using basic video conferencing technology, doctors can fit more patients into their daily rotation and aren't concerned with travel time which can impact the number of appointments they're able to take on in a single day.

Automated Prescriptions

Going into a doctor's office for a prescription refill can be a time-consuming process - one that can be easily streamlined using simple online ordering systems. In recent years, the need for convenient, virtual prescription renewal software has played a primary role in how the healthcare industry is using technology to its advantage.

Doctors can still converse with their patients online and answer any questions related to their medication, but they're also saving time with virtual appointments and - similarly to the point mentioned above - are saving precious travel time. This results in doctors being able to help more patients.

What Does the Future of Tech and Healthcare Look Like?

We know technology is constantly evolving and advancing, but what does it look like for the future of healthcare? Many believe the continued use of telemedicine and the advancements of 3D printing, smartphones to track patients' vitals, and customized automated messaging services will produce more efficient healthcare systems and a better analysis of data - but only time will tell.