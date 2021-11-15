Close

Amazon Founder and space explorer Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos, recently forecasted that Earth will soon become a "natural resort."

According to a WION report Bezos said, this planet will soon turn into a natural resort because only a few "will be allowed to stay here in the future."

During the annual Ignatius Forum in Washington DC, the billionaire also said, the Earth is special and "we cannot ruin it."

Talking about Blue Origin, his new firm, Bezos explained the experts are aiming to make sure that millions of people get to not only work in space but be born and call space as their first home, as well.

People to Move from Earth to Space

Bezos also explained millions of people will move from Earth to space over time. More so, it is the vision of Blue Origin to make millions of people work in space.

For hundreds of years, he added, most, or many of the people "will be born in space." It will be these humans' first home. More so, they will be born in these colonies, not to mention, they will live in such colonies.

These people may visit this planet the way one would visit a national park, forecasted Bezos. He believes the space colonies in the future will have forests, wildlife, and rivers of their own, a similar Republicworld.com report said.

The business executive claimed too, that it is unavoidable to expand the living zones for people if the race continues to grow at the same rate.

Prediction on Earth

Describing his prediction, Bezos said this planet can support, for example, 10 billion people to a certain level. He elaborated they'd have to work quite hard to find out how to do that without degrading the Earth. Ge added the solar system can "support a trillion people."

Even though the billionaire is relatively positive about taking humanity to space and keeping this planet for a selected few, he was uncertain about claiming who is to decide who's staying on this planet.

He said his company can be labeled in the future, as well, as "Earth ambassadors." The difficult part is not traveling in space, explained Bezos, that part was addressed in the 1960s decade.

Not reusability, according to the space company executive, the "space shuttle sort of did that." The difficult part, he specified, is operational reusability. It needs practice to get it right.

Concept of Space Habitats

The European Union Times describes Amazon as infamously resourceful in squeezing its workers for each drop of productivity.

That is the reason the similarly interesting description of "Amazon factory towns" that solve economic inequity in the United States was met with unfavorable responses when it was proposed in September by a Bloomberg columnist.

The Amazon big boss referred to Gerard O'Neill, a Princeton physicist, who proposed the idea of space habitats during the 1970s, as the source of inspiration for him.

He said the type of expansion he forecasted was unavoidable and predictable if humanity is to grow sustainably.

