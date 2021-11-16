Dr. Shamila Gupta Rawal is a board-certified otolaryngologist/ head and neck surgeon specializing in hair loss management and rejuvenation of the face and neck. In an interview with Haute Beauty, Dr. Rawal shared some tips to treat hair loss due to psychological stress.

Stress-Induced Hair Loss

Chronic stress puts people at risk of many health problems, such as depression, anxiety, and problems with digestion and sleep. But it can also cause hair loss or telogen effluvium that is usually identified by hair loss at the top of the scalp.

According to a study by the National Institutes of Health, there are three stages of growth. The first stage is the anagen, in which strands of hair push through the skin. It is followed by the catagen or degeneration in which hair stops growing, and follicles start to shrink. Lastly, the telogen stage is when hair falls out, and the process begins again.

Stem cells in the hair follicle stimulate the hair growth cycle in which, during growth, they divide to become new cells that regenerate hair. Stem cells are inactive during the resting period, but studies have shown that stress hormone inhibits hair regrowth as hair follicles remain in an extended period of resting.

ALSO READ: Hair Loss Solution: Study Says Pumpkin Seed Oils Could Thicken Hair Volume, Increase Hair Count

How to Treat Stress-Induced Hair Loss

Stress-induced hair fall can come after surgery, childbirth, psychological stress, and an illness. In the interview with Haute Beauty. Dr. Rawal noted some effective treatments for hair loss:

Relieve stress - Since telogen effluvium is a temporary condition, reducing stress would help bring back hair within 3-6 months.

- Since telogen effluvium is a temporary condition, reducing stress would help bring back hair within 3-6 months. Topical and low-level laser therapy - In addition to relieving stress, Dr. Rawal said that treatments like topical or oral minoxidil and low-level laser light therapy should help bring back hair.

- In addition to relieving stress, Dr. Rawal said that treatments like topical or oral minoxidil and low-level laser light therapy should help bring back hair. Biotin- A biotin deficiency is associated with hair loss, and doctors often prescribe it as a supplement to treat the problem. Likewise, Dr. Rawal recommends taking biotin or vitamin B7 that can be found in eggs and milk.

3 Ways to Prevent Stress-Induced Hair Loss

According to WebMD, anyone experiencing hair loss due to stress can reverse the condition. This also means that it can be prevented before it even happens. Here are the top three ways to prevent stress-induced hair loss:

Eat a healthy diet - Studies have shown that eating a healthy diet is important for overall health. Meanwhile, starvation, crash dieting, and malnutrition are listed as some of the causes of telogen effluvium. Experts recommend eating lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.

- Studies have shown that eating a healthy diet is important for overall health. Meanwhile, starvation, crash dieting, and malnutrition are listed as some of the causes of telogen effluvium. Experts recommend eating lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. Take vitamins - Stress-induced hair loss can be caused by nutritional deficiencies, that is why doctors recommend taking supplements like vitamin D, zinc, and ferritin.

- Stress-induced hair loss can be caused by nutritional deficiencies, that is why doctors recommend taking supplements like vitamin D, zinc, and ferritin. Manage Stress- Like Dr. Rawal, WebMD reported that proper handling of stress has a positive impact on hair loss. Some stress management techniques include yoga, meditation, deep breathing, journaling, spending time outdoors, and counseling or therapy.

RELATED ARTICLE: Hair Loss: Possible Long-Term Health Impact for Patients with Severe COVID-19 Infection

Check out more news and information on Hair Loss in Science Times.