Coffee and tea are being consumed by most of the global population every morning when they start their day. Today, both of the beverages could be found not just in food places, but in other establishments as well. Due to the mass production and daily consumption of coffees and teas, new research was conducted to determine if there are any benefits that people could get by drinking them.

The investigation included over a decade of monitoring of 500,000 people who takes the consumption of both beverages as part of their daily routine. According to the findings of the examination, people who frequently drink 2 cups of coffee and tea, either in a combined manner or seperately, tend to evade the risks of having a stroke and dementia. Drinking either one of the beverages alone could also be beneficial in lowering the risks of poststroke dementia.

Hot Coffee and Tea vs Stroke and Dementia

According to a new study, daily and moderate consumption of coffee and tea could help people become safe from having serious conditions of stroke and dementia. A team of experts from China led the study to define the benefits of both drinks with regards to the risks of the said diseases.

The study was made possible through the help of health records that were gathered from 500.000 individuals that consider coffee and tea as part of their daily food intake. According to the results, the group who drinks coffee 2 cups of coffee and/or tea, whether in an alternating or separate manner, have the lowest hazard ratio of stroke and dementia. Consumption of either coffee or tea alone also helps a person to avoid the severity of these illnesses alone.

Tianjin Medical University's School of Public Health expert and author of the study Yuan Zhang said in a Daily Mail report that the results they gathered from the research strongly manifest by chance. However, the best way to ensure that the specified benefits could work is to consume the drinks while still hot.

Daily Intake of Coffee and Tea Still Not Considered a Treatment

The data that was made as the basis for the paper was collected from participants that are included in the age group of 50 to 74 years. Their health information was extracted between the records of 2006 and 2010, accumulated by the UK Biobank. The preference for the coffee and tea consumption of the participants was not modified by the experts and did not require the people to add any milk or sugar.

The authors emphasized in their paper that while there is a minimal link found between the beverages and the specified diseases, both coffee and tea are still not substantial treatments that could replace any prescripted and approved methods of medicinal or therapeutics against stroke and dementia.

Reading University nutritional science expert Charlotte Mills, who is not part of the study, said in the same report by Daily Mail that there could be other factors that drive the beverages to support the health against stroke and dementia, but the recent study from the Tianjin Medical University is very consistent with the previous studies about the positive benefits of coffee and tea. The study was published in the journal PLOS MEDICINE, titled "Consumption of coffee and tea and risk of developing stroke, dementia, and poststroke dementia: A cohort study in the UK Biobank."

