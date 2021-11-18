Investigating the corpses of more than 120 middle-aged men, the study showed the correlation between the nose and penis in terms of size.

A VK. report said a team of Japanese researchers took various measurements, including weight, height, penis circumference, testicular weight, and length of a flaccid penis.

They took down stretched penile length as well, which the study investigators said is best measured when the penis is erect.

The study investigators measured the distance from the center of the eyes of each subject to where the nostril began and discovered a correlation between that number and the size of the penis.

ALSO READ: What Are the Best COVID-19 Face Masks for Classrooms?





Measurements Compared

Study participants, whose noses were tinier than 1.6 inches, were found to have a "stretched penis length of 4.1 inches or shorter, as indicated in a similar Men's Health report.

Those with a nose length of 2.2 inches in length, or 22 percent larger, had penises that, on average, measure 5.3 inches in length.

Meanwhile, participants with nose measurements falling between the said two extremes have an average 4.5-inch penis size.

Describing the research published in the Basic and Clinical Andrology journal, the study authors concluded that the fact that the size of the nose correlates with the stretched penile length (SPL) specified that penile length does not depend on age, body weight, and height, but has already been identified before birth.

Shortfalls of the Study

For one, this particular research, a Yahoo! News report specified, needs to be taken "with a grain of salt" given the study investigators examined only 127 subjects, to be exact.

It is second nature for most males to suffer from insecurity when it comes to the size of their package. Some feel worse when they compare their equipment to what they see in porn films, common showers, and local pools, or any other place. But the truth of the matter is that it is all rational.

According to some observers, a man who is comfortable with who he is and what he has, and who is sure that he could satisfy his partner would agree that size doesn't matter.

It may be a difficult fact to accept, as it needs one to eradicate predetermined notions about masculinity, a similar New York Post specified. More so, being comfortable with oneself takes time and mostly becomes clear when a male is beyond his teenage years and begins settling down.

For fathers with sons, in particular, this is quite an ideal note to discuss. While study authors found an association between dimensions of penis and nose, they explained in their study that the reason stretched penile length and the size of nose are linked remains unclear.

Also, the research is limited to dead Japanese men, and further research may be needed to find and justify the relationship.

Related information about this study is shown on London Daily's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: British Man 'Buckled' Penis Vertically in World's First Documented Case of Vertical Penile Fracture

Check out more news and information on Medicine & Health on Science Times.