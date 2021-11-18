Over 10% of COVID-19 Patients Can Develop Eye or Ear Problem, Latest Data Suggests

COVID-19 can cause a range of symptoms, even some are very unusual. For nearly two years, research on the infection has included sensory symptoms that suggest they are frequent targets of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to the latest data, over 10% of people who get infected by coronavirus can develop some eye or ear symptoms that may persist for a long time. Researchers have been trying to figure out how the virus infiltrates the senses to develop interventions or treatments against it.

Eye and Ear Symptoms Present in COVID-19 Patients

Some COVID-19 patients experience irritated eyes, hearing problems, and balance issues as first symptoms of the infection instead of the usual flu-like symptoms, indicating that SARS-CoV-2 has infiltrated the senses.

Molecular biologist Lee Gehrke from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said that the data on neural consequences of COVID-19 is growing than initially thought.

Scientific American reported that after Chinese ophthalmologist Li Wenliang warned the world about COVID-19, which he likely caught in his asymptomatic glaucoma patient, scientists have wondered whether eyes might play a role in the viral transmission of COVID-19. Reports suggest that red eyes are a common symptom of the infection.

This was not a surprising find because even the 2003 SARS outbreak was also manifested in some patients' tears and the risk of contracting the virus was higher to those who were not wearing eye protection. However, these symptoms were initially overlooked because eye doctors have closed their offices during lockdowns.

Since the pandemic started, about 11% of COVId-19 patients have developed eye issues, particularly conjunctivitis that affected almost 89% of people with eye symptoms. Other eye symptoms associated with COVID-19 also include dry eyes, itching, blurry vision, and sensitivity to light.

Meanwhile, hearing loss and balance were more frequently discussed along with loss of sense of taste. Audiologist and cognitive neuroscientist Zahra Jafari said that hearing and balance changes may also be signs of COVID-19 based on a 2021 meta-analysis that 12% and 4.5% of COVID-19 patients experienced dizziness or vertigo and ringing in the ear respectively.

Other Unusual Symptoms of COVID-19

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough, tiredness, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat. Meanwhile, eye and ear symptoms were considered unusual because only a few people may experience it. But here are some more unusual COVID-19 symptoms according to Mayo Clinic:

Skin Changes- COVId-19 may also cause skin rashes with small bumps, and discolored areas on fingers and toes that are more commonly reported among children. Some also have blisters that have a small amount of pus and may last for 10 to 14 days.

Gastrointestinal symptoms- These symptoms sometimes develop even before the fever and respiratory symptoms. Examples of these are nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.

These symptoms sometimes develop even before the fever and respiratory symptoms. Examples of these are nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. Confusion- Delirium or severe confusion might be the only symptom of COVID-19 in older patients. Sadly, this is also linked to poor outcomes or even death.

Doctors warn that COVID-19 symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus that could be mild or severe, although some patients are asymptomatic.

