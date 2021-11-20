Health officials from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced that norovirus is likely among the reasons behind the alarmingly increasing reports of illnesses in the state.

They have received reports of people getting sick recently with symptoms including nausea, vomiting, watery diarrhea, fatigue, dehydration, and stomach cramps. Although the symptoms are the same with an E. coli infection, state health officials said it is most likely points to norovirus.

Suspected Norovirus Illness in Wyoming

WDH surveillance epidemiologist Matt Peterson said that norovirus contamination is not always that obvious. Even tiny amounts of poop or vomit can make people sick. When people get ill, they will blame the last thing they ate, but norovirus and bacterial illness can be acquired through other routes other than the food one consumes.

As Local News 8 reported, symptoms could appear 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to contamination and may last from one to three days. On the other hand, some symptoms could go away without causing any long-term problems.

Peterson said that norovirus infection has similar symptoms with other illnesses but could get serious when people become dehydrated. He added that those who become severely ill should call or visit a medical professional for immediate care, especially infants, young children, immune-compromised individuals, and the elderly.

Norovirus can be prevented through proper handwashing. Although Peterson said that people are still contagious and may spread the virus a few days after they no longer have symptoms.

Steps to Prevent Norovirus Infection

WDH officials have released a list of ways to prevent norovirus infections, which include the following:

Wash hands after using restrooms or changing diapers, and before eating or preparing food

Stay at home when feeling ill, especially when employed in food handling or healthcare services.

Thoroughly disinfect contaminated surfaces after an episode of vomiting or diarrhea

Remove contaminated clothing or linens after being sick

Always flush the toilet and keep the surroundings clean.

Minimize contact with other persons while sick and practice good hygiene.

Common Areas Where Norovirus is Detected

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most norovirus outbreaks happen when infected people spread the virus to others through direct contact. Examples of these are caring for them or sharing food with them since contaminated food, water, and surfaces can also cause outbreaks.

Furthermore, public health officials have detected the virus in some common settings. One of these settings is healthcare facilities where most norovirus outbreaks in the US and industrialized countries are reported.

But restaurants and catered events are also considered a leading cause of outbreaks since many infected food workers are frequently the source of these contaminations. Meanwhile, it can also occur from food, such as leafy greens, fresh fruits, and shellfish.

Other settings of norovirus outbreaks also include schools, childcare centers, and cruise ships. Norovirus outbreaks in schools or childcare settings often lead to campus closures to prevent the further spread of the virus.

