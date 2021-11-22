A Mars Mission called Space Race 2.0 is on, and china is determined to send humans to the Red Planet, almost two decades ahead of NASA, as experts caution the targets of the US space agency to appear growingly implausible.

An Express News report specified that since the dawn of the space age more than six decades ago, researchers have been developing plans to send a manned mission to the second-closest neighbor to Earth.

German rocket scientist Wernher von Braun, who played a vital role in the Apollo program's success, popularly envisioned in 1948 that the Mars mission could be plausible by 1965.

The scientist's vision never came to reality, and it was not until the late 1960s that humans landed on the Moon, although plans are in motion to reach Mars within the next two decades.

ALSO READ: China Shares Amazing Footage, Sound From Zhurong Rover [WATCH]





NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017

Many experts, nonetheless, are afraid that poor management, insufficient budget, and improbable expectations will stop NASA from entering the Red Planet anytime soon.

At the same time, NASA needs to complete with the ambitions of the space program of China, which has made significant advances in previous years.

Most recently, the past administration instructed the US space agency to land humans on the Red Planet by 2033,5G Newsroom specified in a similar report.

The date had been protected in law in 2017 with the passage of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Transition Authorization Act of 2017.

Nevertheless, geologist Larry Crumple has argued in his book, "Mission to Mars: A New Era of Rover and Spacecraft on the Red Planet," has contended that this target is not likely ever to materialize.

Such an argument is based on a 2019 report by the Institute for Defense Analyses, stating that a "2033 date" for a Red Planet orbital mission is infeasible under all budget conditions and technology de elopement and schedules testing.

China to Send Humans to Mars by 2033

As for China, the country has set its sights on sending humans to the Red Planet by 2033 and, if recent achievements are anything to go by, the nation is in quite a robust position to do so.

China, meanwhile, has set its sights on sending humans to Mars by 2033 and, if recent accomplishments are anything to buy, the nation is in a strong position to do so.

Earlier this year, in summer, the head of the state-owned China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, Wang Xiaojun, has outlined the country's ambitious plans.

This came just a couple of weeks following partaking of China in a very prestigious club of nations that have landed rovers on the Red Planet.

Essentially, the Zhurong, detailed on China National Space Administration's website, has been into the Red Planet exploration since it landed earlier this year, in May. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping hailed the success of the mission, saying it marked another accomplishment for the fast-expanding space program of China.

Furthermore, 2033 is just the beginning for China, as the nation has earmarked 2035, 2037, 2041, and 2043 for more missions.

China is currently in the process of constructing Tiangong, its space station, as part of the so-called "Third Step" in the "China Manned Space Programme."

Report about this space event is shown in Asia Radar's YouTube video below:

RELATED ARTICLE: China Zhurong Mars Rover Shares Photo of Its Parachute, Partially Burnt Backshell

Check out more news and information on Space in Science Times.