For the first time in almost two years, in this year's Thanksgiving celebration, millions of Americans will be traveling and surely, everyone is excited after the cancellation of a large number of festivities last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As specified in the Mail Online report, the global health crisis is far from over yet, though, with 1,000 Americans on average still dying from COVID-19 each day and daily infections are trending upwards across the nation.

Experts believe that people can travel for Thanksgiving safely, although they need to understand they are taking a risk and need to take simple actions for self-protection.

Advice comprises wearing a well-fitted mask while on travel and wiping down seats before sitting on trains and planes.

Factors to Consider When Traveling for Thanksgiving

Chief medical officer Dr. Michael Blaivas from Washington-based biotechnology firm Anavasi Diagnosis said people who travel or gather for the holidays would need to assess the risk, not to mention, decide what they want to do.

He added, it is an individualized question, depending on who a person is, where he is going and what he is returning to.

The expert also said Factors to consider include personal health, COVID-19 condition in a particular area an individual is traveling to, and the conditions in areas where other people they will interact with come from.

For instance, a healthy 20-year-old traveler from one area of low COVID-19 transmission to another would not have much to be apprehensive about.

However, an elderly individual who is immunocompromised traveling to a place with high transmission may be at severe hospitalization risk of death from COVID-19 if they travel.

In a separate report, WCVB Boston also mentioned the safety tips given by experts to travelers for this year's Thanksgiving celebration.

Vaccination Recommended

More than anything, Blaivas recommends that people get vaccinated to protect themselves and their family from the virus.

He explained, being immunized certainly adjusts such odds for all people. He added, just the "act of traveling to a gathering," can be risky for some people.

Millions of Americans will be boarding trains and plains this week for holiday festivities. Meaning, being stuck in crowded places of unknown people, who could actively be carrying the virus, for an extended period.

Moreover, an individual who travels will be surrounded by people in close quarters at the train station and airport, opening the risk of transmission of COVID-19, Latest News Today specified in a similar report.

More than anything, the expert proposed that people shield themselves and not assume that other people are taking precautions.

Advice for Hosts of Gathering

Blaivas also suggested that people traveling for a holiday take the responsibility of protecting themselves. He added that people should not think anyone is going to do it for them.

According to the University of Washington infectious disease expert Dr. Pavitra Roychoudhury, a well-fitting N95 mask is a must-have for traveling this holiday season.

The infectious disease expert also recommended that eligible individuals get their booster shot the soonest as possible. There are actions as well, a host can take to shield their friends and families during gatherings.

Roychoudhury explained that many are likely to feel comfortable hosting such a gathering with limited restrictions, particularly this deep into the COVID-19 crisis.

