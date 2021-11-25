Nutrition Plays Key Role in Sleep: Here are the Best Foods That Improve Sleeping Patterns

Sleep is hard to come by sometimes, and people are willing to do almost anything to get more z's. It could include taking sleep supplements, but a lot of advice from experts centers on nutrition and improving the diet.

Nutrition experts said that what people eat can affect sleeping patterns, so it is essential to be aware of the foods one eats every day to see if it is priming the body for optimal rest at night. Here are the best foods that are associated with improved sleep.

Eating Rice Enhance Quality of Sleep

According to the Sleep Foundation, one of the foods to improve the quality of sleep is rice. A 2014 Japanese study, titled "Associations Between Rice, Noodle, and Bread Intake and Sleep Quality in Japanese Men and Women," published in PLOS One, showed that adults in Japan who regularly ate rice reported better sleep than those who ate more breed or noodles.

However, the study only presented a relationship between sleep and rice and did not demonstrate causality. On the other hand, the findings also support a prior study that showed eating foods with a high glycemic index four hours before bedtime helps people sleep.

Moreover, the study also suggests that sugary foods and beverages are not good to improve sleep. Although, they also noted that more research is needed on how carbohydrates affect sleeping patterns to fully identify the sleep-related effects of different carbohydrates.

7 Sleep-Promoting Foods

Clinical nutritionist Josh Axe told CNet that a balanced diet helps manage blood sugar and reduce inflammation, which is important to prevent pain and get a sound sleep. He added that some foods contain nutrients that promote better health in general and, in turn, better sleep.

A deficiency in some vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins D, E, C, B12, B16, and magnesium, can interrupt sleep and affect sleep cycles or the circadian rhythm that influence melatonin production and other calming chemicals.

Axe emphasized that eating sleep-promoting foods that contain tryptophan, magnesium, vitamins B, C, D, and complex carbs will help in improving sleeping patterns. He said that these foods include the following:

Whole grains

Proteins

Leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables

Free-range eggs

Fruits, like bananas, kiwi, oranges, and berries

Milk and yogurt

Nuts

Avoid Taking Daytime Naps

The UK's National Health Services said that a third of Brits experiences episodes of insomnia at some point, whether it may be short-term or long-term insomnia.

People who experience poor night's sleep might be tempted to try and take daytime naps. But experts advise avoiding this and trying to stick to their regular bedtime, according to Express.co.uk. It is because daytime naps can disrupt circadian rhythm and most likely prevent them from getting enough sleep at night.

Circadian rhythms are changes in the physical, mental, and behavioral aspects that follow the 24-hour cycle. It is a natural process that responds to light and dark and affects most living creatures, not just humans. Therefore, it is recommended to keep regular sleeping hours by creating a dark, quiet, and cool environment.

