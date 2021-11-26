A solar flare, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), was spotted on November 24 that is thought to have delivered a "glancing blow," Science Times previously reported. Solar flares are common, although not all of them travel towards Earth. However, once they do, they can be disruptive to satellites and power grids.

According to US Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), some solar flares can be massive and could travel at speeds between 155mi-1864mi (250km-3,000km) a second. They likened it to a 50,000-mile-long canyon with towering red hot plasma.

When Will the Solar Storm Hit Earth?

Experts warned that the CME unleashed by the Sun is expected to make a sideswipe on the planet's magnetic field, the Mirror reported. More so, minor storms could affect some equipment on Earth and possibly make aurora visible in some places in the northern hemisphere, hence the name northern lights.

Despite the imminent danger that may cause damage to satellites and power grids, experts said that there is no reason to worry and noted that any effects are likely to be very limited and are expected to cause minor disruption.

The Meteorological Office (Met Office), the UK's national weather service, said that the CME would likely arrive late on Saturday and peak on early Sunday.

Scientists Expect a Second Coronal Hole That Will Bring Minimal Disruptions

Scientists measure the intensity of solar storms on a G-scale in which the stronger the storm, the more likely northern lights will be seen even further in the southern hemisphere. The recent solar storm from the Sun that released a canyon of hot plasma is thought to have a 30% chance of becoming a minor G1 class solar storm, according to a report by The Independent.

G1 class storms could cause minor disruptions, such as disruptions in satellite operations. The next level is the G2 class that is twice as powerful as the G1, and so on.

Some solar storms could even reach up to G5 class, the strongest geomagnetic storm classification. It could occur four times within 11 years or equivalent to one solar cycle and cause complete blackouts and degrading of satellite navigation. One event with the G5 class was recorded in 1859 that burned down telephone lines and caused aurora or Northern lights visible as far down as the Caribbean.

The Met Office warns that there could be some more geomagnetic activity than expected if there is a second coronal hole that could cause similar effects sometime in the future. Although, they said that it is still unclear how likely and when it will arrive on the planet. On the other hand, they expect its effects to be minimal, just like the current solar storm.

