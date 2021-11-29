A comet called C/2021 A1 Leonard is anticipated to pass through our sun after the December of this year. Experts are currently on their seats as they track the rare visitor of our solar system. Based on the previous studies, the comet originated from outside the system and have reached the Oort Cloud about 35,000 years ago.

Leonard Comet: 'Long-Period' Visitor

Leonard was discovered just this year, right after the global New Year celebration. According to a report by Space, the detection of the comet was first revealed on January 3. The analysis of the C/2021 A1 Leonard comet was confirmed just before the Earth's perihelion takes place. The comet was first identified by Mount Lemmon Observatory astronomy expert Gregory Leonard. According to the observation from its first discovery, the comet would stay in the solar system for a long amount of time.

C/2021 A1 Leonard is among the modern-day comets considered 'long-period' comets in the solar system, which means that is already passing through for years compared to the fast appearance and fade of other standard comets. During its first discovery back in Tucson, Arizona, the Leonard comet was charted at magnitude +19 and 5 astronomical units of distance. From where it is propelling, the comet has a distance comparative to over 740 kilometers of the gap of Jupiter from the sun.

The Leonard comet was known to have 80,000-year inbound that shoots straight across our solar system. Once the travel is over, the comet is expected to say goodbye to the sun and its neighboring planets after the perihelion that will take place at the beginning of 2022.

A Surprise Stunt by Leonard

The farthest reach of Leonard was estimated to have been 3,500 astronomical units, right in the heart of the Oort Cloud. The distance was so far that when converted, rounds up to 7.4 trillion kilometers. Leonard visited its farthest location 35,000 years ago. Next year, the comet will pass through its close distance from the sun, which experts believe would measure 0.62 astronomical units, just on the field of space where the planet Venus rotates.

On January 3, 2022, the C/2021 A1 Leonard will exhibit the most unbelievable stunt that only a few comets have successfully completed. The comet will run at a blinding speed on the inner solar system and will propel itself right on the face of the sun, which will be the first throughout its long-term stay in our backyard. The report says that the current estimate from astronomers will reach up to +4 magnitude, which will be bright enough to trick the naked eye.

The best part is that, before it reaches the domain of the sun, Leonard will make an exclusive appearance near our planet. On December 12, the comet will be waving at our observatories from 0.233 astronomical units, or about 34.9 million kilometers. Experts say that there is a high possibility that Leonard would be seen through the naked eye on the said day.

