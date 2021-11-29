When it comes to overall physical fitness, weightlifting and weight training shouldn't be skipped. Light cardiovascular exercises such as walking are vital for everyone, especially for seniors. However, many are unaware of the necessity of weightlifting to combat the daunting effects of aging.

Benefits of Weight Lifting According to Science

Greg Justice, a physical therapist, explains that although cardio allows people to lose weight, they, unfortunately, lose the wrong kind of weight. He adds that weight training will enable people to build lean muscle mass that elevates the body's metabolism and burns more even when the person isn't exercising, reports EatThisNotThat.

Additionally, a study published in the journal published in the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism, titled "Resistance Training Combined With Diet Decreases Body Fat While Preserving Lean Mass Independent of Resting Metabolic Rate: A Randomized Trial" concludes that a combination of a clean diet and strength training is the most effecting method in simultaneously burned unneeded fat from the body while preserving muscle mass.

On the bright side, researchers note that weight training doesn't necessarily mean heavyweights. Regardless of how heavy the weights are or how many repetitions are done, if a person works out until exhausted, it will reap the same benefits.

Weight Lifting for Senior Adults: What You Need to Know?

If a person isn't used to strength training, then they shouldn't immediately jump into it. Taking on more than a person can handle may lead to injuries and strained muscles. To get started, it's great to start with strength training three times a week to give muscles ample time to rest and work on other exercises such as cardio.

If a person is in their 50s, they should be aware of the many risks that come with age including, elevated blood pressure, spiking heart rate, higher risks of joint pains, and internal bleeding. People in this age category primarily need to focus on low-intensity workouts to promote continued strength and endurance without straining the body too much. By using lighter weights and maximizing repetition for best results, instead of lifting the heaviest options at the gym. Additionally, they should keep a watchful eye on their blood pressure as they lift and do repetitions at a moderate pace.

If a person is in their 60s, they should focus more on exercises that promote balance, stability, and longevity of mobility. These may include leg lifts, squats, and lunges. Likewise, rowing machines are a great way for senior adults to work on their muscles while in a seated position. Stretching becomes more vital at this age. Hence, they must stretch all the major muscle groups before beginning their workout.

The exercises might daunt people in their 70s. However, they shouldn't let their age discourage them. Weight training can still be done well into a person's 70s, especially if they've been taking care of their body throughout their younger years. Muscle mass will likely be considerably declining during this age. However, they can still build muscles with regular lifting. Balancing low-intensity aerobic exercises such as swimming, walking, or stationary bicycles should be the safest strength training, reports EnergyCity.

