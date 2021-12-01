The advisory panel from the Food and Drug Administration voted yesterday for the recommendation of emergency use authorization of a pill against COVID-19.

An NBC News report specified that the panel specifically voted to recommend the experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to treat the virus for EUA, paving the way for the agency to "clear the first oral drug" for the illness.

Members of the Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee of the FDA voted 13-10 favor the treatment labeled as "molnupiravir," for use in adults who have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and are at risk for severe infection or hospitalization.

Members of the committee raised several questions and expressed concerns about the drug's efficacy and safety during the daylong public meeting before they narrowly voted in favor.

A 'Game-Changer' Treatment

According to a Forbes report, oral drugs like molnupiravir will give doctors a new option" to provide COVID-19 treatment "outside of a hospital setting," and before the progression of symptoms go to a severe stage.

The United Kingdom was the first country to approve this Antiviral pill of Merck earlier this month, and medical experts said it could help ease the stress on the hospitals and health care providers by reducing hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

The country's health secretary, Sajid Javid described the oral drug as a game-changer for the "most vulnerable and the immunosuppressed," as patients can take the drug at home.

First COVID-19 Drug in Capsule Form That Can Be Taken From Home

A Newsweek report via the MSN News said, if approved, molnupiravir will be the "first COVID-19 treatment" in capsule form that can be taken from the home. Nonetheless, the information has been released doubting its efficacy.

In connection to this, the new FDA panel will assess claims that the COVID pill of Merck is less effective than promised, and could result in birth defects among pregnant women.

The FDA carried out tests of the drug against rats and as a result, the agency found a "less-than-satisfactory" conclusion.

Scientists associated with the agency have claimed that the birth defects were identified in newborn rats' skeleton, eyes, and kidneys, raising the question of whether or not it is safe for pregnant women to take the pill.

Merck, for its part, has already started to put advisories in its presentations discouraging such a population from taking the pill.

The molnupiravir pill of Merck is substantial for many reasons, most predominantly its approach to combatting COVID-19.

Reduces Hospitalization and Death Rates

The public meeting comes as the United States infections are mounting again and health officials worldwide size up the danger posed by the new Omricon variant.

If authorized, this pill of Merck would be the first that doctors could give their patients as a prescription to take on their own to alleviate symptoms and fast-track recovery, a major step to decreasing hospital caseloads, not to mention, deaths.

A week ago, Merck announced final study findings showed molnupiravir reduced hospital and death rates by 30 percent among adults infected with the COVID-19 compared with adult individuals taking a placebo.

Such an impact was substantially less than the 50 percent drop it initially announced based on incomplete findings. As indicated in the Forbes report, the FDA could authorize the medication within days.

